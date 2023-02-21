Check out the latest status of HALL Park's $7 billion master plan redevelopment

The three new towers, which reflect residential, hotel and office use, are all expected to complete substantial construction by the end of 2023. The residential tower is scheduled to open first with the office and hotel towers following.
“We have started hard hat tours of The Tower at HALL Park and our leasing team is seeing a strong interest in the 16-story trophy office asset,” stated Rena Padachy, vice president at HALL Group. “The incredible views of Frisco, two outdoor terraces on every floor, two rooftop amenity decks, and direct access to the future Kaleidoscope Park have proven to be true differentiators in this market.”
HALL Group will begin taking reservations for the 19-story residential apartment tower in the summer, said Shelby Abeyta, communications director with HALL Group.
“HALL Park’s masterplan vision is responding to the things people want in today’s work environment: access to greenspaces, fresh air and recreational activities; the ability to walk to work, events and diverse and high-quality food and beverage destinations; and simply being part of a connected, vibrant neighborhood,” Abeyta stated.
She noted that HALL Group is also adding to its existing collection of art at HALL Park, which will be featured in new buildings and greenspaces.
“We believe we are creating a place where everyone can find something to enjoy and experience, bringing a true mixed-use gathering place for the entire Frisco community,” Abeyta stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
