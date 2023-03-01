During Monday's Town Hall, renderings — though not official or approved by Frisco City Council — of improvement to The Rail District in downtown Frisco were shown to citizens in attendance and watching the live stream.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson took the stage on Monday, Feb. 27, for the city's first Town Hall meeting of 2023.
Cheney, Pierson and members of the city staff took questions from citizens in attendance, as well as calls and comments from viewers watching the live stream.
Here are five takeaways from the City of Frisco Town Hall meeting:
Update on the Rail District, downtown Frisco
At the beginning of the town hall, Cheney and Pierson kicked things off with giving an update on The Rail District, which serves as Frisco's downtown area.
"The city of Frisco is making major investments in that part of town," Cheney said. "We have nearly $50 million of infrastructure improvements that are going into downtown. This is to fulfill the master plan that council did back in 2018. We wanted to reimagine what downtown Frisco could be. We wanted it to be a very unique development. To do that, we knew we had to make it more pedestrian friendly, have gathering places and really create a sense of urgency. If you have been in the downtown Rail District over the past five years you are really starting to see it explode with new businesses and new energy there."
John Lettelleir, development services director with the city of Frisco, provided more details on the city's near $50 million investment in The Rail District and downtown Frisco. Construction is already underway on the widening of Elm Street, and the parking spaces along Main Street will be replaced with wider sidewalks to allow a more pedestrian feel to the front of the businesses.
"The sidewalks will be 18- to 20-feet wide which gives you the possibility, if you have restaurants, you could have a patio space on the sidewalk," Lettelleir said.
The other major project is the 4th Street Plaza, which will be located in an open space between Main and Elm streets and closing that area down to traffic and creating an open space downtown.
"There is a lot of open spaces around downtown… but nothing in the center of town," Lettelleir said. "With the StrEATS festival that been held downtown for the past 10 to 15 years, that shows that people will come downtown. (4th Street Plaza) is currently under design right now, that will be coming before council."
What is the future of Wade Park?
Wade Park, located in the heart of Frisco along the Dallas North Tollway, sitting on the east side of the highway between Lebanon and Warren Parkway, is no more. The tract of land has been rebranded as The Mix, and the new development is currently working with the city with intention of re-breaking ground later in 2023. Learn more about the future plans for The Mix in the Frisco Enterprise article below:
What is the future of the Frisco Fresh Market and the status of The Gate development?
On the Frisco Fresh Market, which is located on Frisco Street, north of Main Street and east of Toyota Stadium in downtown Frisco, Lettelleir said he has had multiple conversations with the developer of the property and "there is nothing to report." He did add there are a few people looking to do development in the Frisco Fresh Market, but he was not at liberty to discuss those plans. As far as The Gate, Lettelleir said there are discussions underway with potential office development along the Dallas Parkway. Plans have not been submitted yet for this office development, but may be done later this spring. To see what was previously reported on The Gate, view the article below:
When is construction of PGA Parkway between Preston and Coit going to begin?
City staff said plans are to begin construction this calendar year, possibly as soon as this summer or early fall. The city sees it as a high-priority project.
Other road projects under construction is the Legacy Drive extension all of the way north to Highway 380; and Fields Parkway, an east-to-west connector that starts near Little Ranch Road near Teel Parkway and comes back to the east to the Dallas North Tollway before taking a turn south and connecting with Frisco Street east of the DNT. The city will also start a new six-lane arterial section between the DNT and Preston for Panther Creek Parkway that will start construction in the next few months. NTTA will widen the DNT from six to eight lanes, and the city will also be doing some widening to the Dallas Parkway from Lebanon up to 380 in the future.
Are there any long-term plans for Brinkmann Ranch property?
Right now, the Lexington development is happening in the northeast quadrant of the property, which will include a mix of housing and retail.
As far as development of additional tracts of the Brinkmann Ranch, located in the heart of Frisco, east of Preston and north of Main Street, there has been no timetable given to the city. Cheney did say that any future development of the Brinkmann Ranch would be Frisco's "last renaissance" as it develops out the community.
Cheney said because much of Frisco was made up from large land owners, such as the Field development on approximately 2,600 acres, it has allowed the city to do more master planning of developments instead of trying to piece together 100- to 150-acre tracts.
Other questions and comments includes whether or not there is a future for public transportation in Frisco, along with topics such as the future of the Music Street development east of the Dallas North Tollway.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
