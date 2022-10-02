Here are five events to mark on your calendar in Frisco for the week of Oct. 3:
Attend the city's Art in the Atrium reception
The city's "Art in the Atrium 23" at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center runs from Oct. 3 to Jan. 17. This season of the program will celebrate 15 years of art exhibitions at Frisco's city hall.
To commemorate the new collection, the city will host a reception at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the center.
Attend a jazz concert/workshop at the Black Box Theater
The Black Box Theater at the Frisco Discovery Center will host the Helbing Jazz Initiative, a program that is intended to encourage, educate, and embolden people of all ages through the performance and study of jazz music and the stories of the diverse people who created it.
The program, presented by Play Frisco’s Cultural Affairs Division, is led by percussionist and instructor Stockton Helbing and is part concert, part workshop.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at 8004 N Dallas Pkwy.
Attend the inaugural Pride Frisco block party
Pride Frisco will host its inaugural block part on Oct. 8 at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church, 3521 Main Street.
The family-friendly event will include food trucks, entertainment, games, door prizes, local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and over 50 vendors.
The event kicks off at noon and runs through 4 p.m. More information about the event is available at pridefrisco.org.
Go outdoors at the Frisco Camp Out
Frisco will host a one-night campout at Frisco Commons Park (8000 McKinney Road), allowing attendees to participate in a scavenger hunt and a movie with popcorn and s'mores. The event will also include a light breakfast in the morning followed by fishing (with poles and bait provided).
Family campsites can be reserved for $60. Attendees must bring their own equipment.
Check in starts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 8. The event runs from 3 p.m. Oct. 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 9.
Tailgate at The Star
The Star District in Frisco will host a Gameday Tailgate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 before the Rams face the Cowboys. The event will include brunch specials, tailgate-inspired bites and sips, live entertainment, games, photo moments and more.
This event is free and open to the public.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
