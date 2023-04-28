acm hosts.jpeg
Courtesy of Art Streiber

The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions have announced the lineup of country music superstars set to perform live at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Hosted by country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240-plus countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT/4 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

