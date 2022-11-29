World cup watch party 5.jpg

The crowd at Toyota Stadium cheers as the US Men's National Team scores a goal in the Nov. 29 World Cup game against Iran. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

It didn’t matter what part of Toyota Stadium you were in on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29 — you heard the exact same thing no matter where you went.

Inside the Winner’s Club located next to the West Gate, narration spilled from TV speakers as a group clad in red, white and blue crowded around. If you walked outside, you’d hear the same dialogue echoing over the seats surrounding the pitch at Toyota Stadium. Open the doors to the Gallagher Club on the south side where tables and chairs sat clustered before a big screen, and you’d hear the exact same voice narrating history as it unfolded before the world’s eyes.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

