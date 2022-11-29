It didn’t matter what part of Toyota Stadium you were in on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29 — you heard the exact same thing no matter where you went.
Inside the Winner’s Club located next to the West Gate, narration spilled from TV speakers as a group clad in red, white and blue crowded around. If you walked outside, you’d hear the same dialogue echoing over the seats surrounding the pitch at Toyota Stadium. Open the doors to the Gallagher Club on the south side where tables and chairs sat clustered before a big screen, and you’d hear the exact same voice narrating history as it unfolded before the world’s eyes.
Locals had gathered in the heart of Frisco to watch the U.S. Men’s National Team perform on the other side of the globe.
“I think it’s so special that all these people from all over North Texas can come here to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, where the story of soccer in this country is told — we own that, nobody can take that away from us — and celebrate and cheer and be together. think that’s really important,” said Gina Miller, FC Dallas vice president of media and communications and Dallas 2026 Committee member.
There were cheers and chants of “USA, USA, USA” at Toyota Stadium Tuesday afternoon. Every so often, an American flag would pop up as a spectator waved it in support of the men representing the U.S. in Qatar. There were also signs of tension, with spectators standing up in almost-cheers as goals weren’t quite made and with others leaning forward in their seats over the course of the 90-minute game.
It wasn’t the first time a World Cup party had inspired the mix of moods. Twice before, Toyota Stadium, home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, had hosted watch parties for the matches featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team.
“It was celebratory, but it was tense, because soccer creates so much tension,” Miller said of the previous parties.
“But it is kind of cool,” she later added, “because you’re in the room and you’re hearing people chant, ‘USA, USA, USA,’ here in the National Soccer Hall of Fame, which really does get you excited for the match and for what’s to come as it relates to soccer here.”
There’s also the fact that there are a number of players on the U.S. team playing in Qatar with ties to FC Dallas, Miller adds, including Jesus Ferreira, Kellyn Acosta, Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore.
“It gives you something to cheer for,” Miller said. “That’s what’s so exciting, you have players who we all know. I mean, I can text Walker, I can text Weston and Jesus and Kellyn, we all know these guys.”
The moment also comes as Dallas looks forward to hosting part of World Cup 2026 operations. While all eyes are on the current 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar, there’s anticipation for site visits and conversations about 2026 to pick up in 2023, Miller said.
“We’re looking at so many things,” Miller said, “and I think what’s so great is the delegation from North Texas who’s going over to Qatar can take away some best practices and learnings.”
For now, North Texans and the rest of the country are able to enjoy a sense of victory: Team USA defeated Iran with a 1-0 score and is looking ahead to facing the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3.
PHOTOS: Team USA spirit on display at Toyota Stadium in Frisco for World Cup watch party
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
