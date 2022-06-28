A Collin County grand jury has indicted Billy Chemirmir for additional cases of capital murder, Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday.
The indictments involve accusations of murdering Marilyn Bixler, age 90, in Frisco on Sept. 17, 2017; Diane Delahunty, age 79, in Plano on Dec. 3, 2017; Helen Lee, age 82, in Frisco on Sept. 2, 2017; and Mamie Miya, age 93, in Plano on Dec. 8, 2017.
“These indictments should serve as a reminder that every victim of a violent crime deserves to have their case investigated and prosecuted, and Collin County law enforcement and prosecutors will work every day to hold violent offenders accountable," Willis said. "I’d like to thank the Grand Jury for their diligent consideration of these cases, and I’d like to recognize the Frisco Police Department and the Plano Police Department for their investigative efforts that led to these indictments.”
At the request of the families involved in the cases, the District Attorney’s Office is releasing their joint statement:
“We the families and loved ones of Marilyn Bixler, Diane Delahunty, Helen Lee, and Mamie Miya are grateful to hear of today’s four additional capital murder indictments," the statement read. "These indictments are another step in holding Billy Chemirmir accountable for the full extent of his horrible crimes. We’d like to thank police and prosecutors for listening to us, and for their continued efforts to see that justice is done for all the victims and their loved ones.”
Chemirmir was previously indicted in Collin County for five cases of capital murder and two cases of attempted capital murder, according to a statement from the District Attorney's Office. Those cases are pending in advance of an October 2022 trial of Chemirmir in Dallas, the office stated.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
