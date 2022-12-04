With the holiday season in full swing, here are five things to mark on your calendar in Frisco for the week of Dec. 4:
Collin College Theatre presents 'Tartuffe'
Blind admiration for a questionable character turns a wealthy family’s life upside down in Molière’s classic “Tartuffe,” at Collin College’s Black Box Theatre, Dec. 7-11. Tickets are free for students, $5 for veterans, the military, and those ages 65 or older, and $10 per person for all others.
A satire by one of France’s greatest writers, “Tartuffe” follows a con man who works his way into a family’s life by pretending to speak with divine authority. While some in the family see through Tartuffe’s pious nature, the head of household is taken in, leading to unfortunate and comedic consequences. The play, first performed in 1669, is presented in verse with translation by Richard Wilbur. The Collin College Theatre Department production is directed by Joanne Zipay, who founded and served as artistic director of New York City’s Judith Shakespeare Company for 20 years, from 1995-2015.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7-10. Matinee shows begin at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are available at collin.universitytickets.com. The Black Box Theatre is located on the Plano Campus at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.
Christmas tours at The Star
Locals can experience the magic of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters during Christmastime. Select dates are now available for Christmas tours of The Star. The ticketed event will include a 45-minute guided tour of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, Christmas cookies and a takeaway limited-edition Dallas Cowboys ornament.
Remaining tour dates are Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. More information is available at thestarinfrisco.com/calendar/christmas-tours-of-the-star-presented-by-seatgeek-3
A Christmas concert at the Nack Theater
The Nack Theater (6711 Oak St.) in Frisco's Rail District will host a Celebration of Christmas concert with David Gaschen at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Ticket information is at tinyurl.com/2ynu2p5v
Catch a Texas Legends game
The Texas Legends, an affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, will take on the Austin Spurs on Dec. 9 and the Memphis Hustle on Dec. 10 at the Comerica Center in Frisco (2601 Avenue of the Stars). More information is available at texas.gleague.nba.com
Frisco Starfest
The Texas Astronomical Society holds monthly star parties where members and guests can get together to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest on the second Saturday of each month at Frisco Commons Park (8000 McKinney Road).
The event is free and open to the public. Several telescopes will be set up for the public to use. Setup begins at sunset, and the event runs through 10:30 p.m. The event is is weather permitting. Check the hotline before you go at 214-800-6000. More information is at texasastro.org
