A sizable crowd of interested citizens gathered Thursday evening to get an up-close look and provide feedback concerning two new parks planned for the city of Frisco.
Placed throughout the atrium outside of the Frisco Public Library were large renderings of design concepts of the planned Northwest Community Park and Frisco on the Green for those citizens in attendance to view up close. Members of the city of Frisco staff, the parks and recreation department and representatives from landscape architecture firm, Design Workshop, were on site to answer questions from citizens and gather feedback.
Conners Ladner, principal with the Design Workshop, told the Frisco Enterprise that the team working on the vision for both parks had received "great feedback" in previous engagements with community members concerning the parks projects and that Thursday evening's event was an extension of that outreach.
"We have taken the feedback from the community on what they wanted over the past six months and have brought it to what we call '30% drawings,' and that is what you are seeing here tonight," Ladner said. "What we want to know is to make sure we are headed in the right direction from the community. We want to get their feedback — the things that they love and the things that they think can evolve. We have 70% more left to design, so this is the perfect time now to learn if we are headed in the right direction."
Frisco on the Green park is expected to serve as an "educational epicenter" on land that is mostly wetland.
According to information at Thursday's event, the vision for Frisco on the Green is "a shaded, quiet counterpoint to Northwest Community Park's energetic prairie. Improved and restored bottomland hardwood forests set the stage of immersive, nature-focused experiences, providing increase biodiversity."
The core of the Frisco on the Green site is experienced by future users through a "meandering system of boardwalks that lightly impact sensitive wetland."
The centerpiece of Frisco on the Green is a nature pavilion, a nest-like structure that brings users into the tree canopy and within view of diverse wetland flora and fauna. The nature pavilion would have an accessible ramp, instructional classroom area of 800 square feet, a forest side observation area of 800 square feet, and water side lookout and a water front deck.
According to information provided by Design Workshop, the design principles for Frisco on the Green are:
- Community: Neighborhood-scale gathering spaces provide flexible stages for birthday parties, classroom gatherings, picnics.
- Nature: Diverse wildlife viewing opportunities populate the site, which range from pockets of restored prairie to wetland and bottomland forests.
- Connectivity: The beautiful but difficult to navigate wetlands and forests are made accessible by a system of meandering boardwalks.
- Education: Rich opportunities for learning about natural sciences populate the site, from hydrology to ecology.
"Frisco on the Green has the potential to become an environmental hub for the city of Frisco," Ladner added. "It is already 80 to 90 percent wetland, so what we are trying to do is thread the needle with a series of trails to bring visitors down into these wetland ecologies and create an environmental educational hub for the community. We are not doing a lot of earthwork, we are not doing a lot of programming, this is about being immersed in nature and protecting nature."
The vision shared for the 120-acre Northwest Community Park is for it to be "a precious community asset for Frisco and a destination for the wider region. Acres of restored and enhanced Blackland Prairie are a refuge for wildlife and an immersive retreat for visitors. Miles of trails for hikers, runners and cyclists weave through the site, connecting playgrounds, splash pads, plazas and gardens."
According to information provided by Design Workshop, the design principles for Northwest Community Park are:
- Community: Diverse programming amphitheater lawns, outdoor classrooms, picnic bosques, and pavilions, providing a range of gathering space for community members.
- Nature: Over 85% of the site is preserved for ecosystem restoration, re-establishing the rich mosaic of open Blackland Prairie and open woodland once endemic to the DFW area.
- Bikes: A range of improved, expanded cycling trails and skills features invite users of all ages and ability levels to explore the site. Weather and time-resistant construction methods ensure long life spans and minimize maintenance.
- Connectivity: Safe crossings along Teel Parkway connect the park to Frisco's Hike and Bike network and improve community access to over 9 miles of trails designed for cyclists and pedestrians.
- Play: Two playgrounds and an array of discovery gardens celebrate the Blackland Prairie, inviting users of all ages to explore, socialize, and learn through play.
The rendering for the Plaza Playground at Northwest Community Park show it would be an "inclusive playground, enabling children of all abilities to grow and learn through physical, emotional, sensory and social experiences."
Said Ladner, "Northwest Community Park is more about play and activity and a place where you come to burn energy. There are already some beautiful bike trails on site, so we are going to reposition and improve that system and add a significant amount of walking trails. There will be a massive event lawn, dog park, at least two playgrounds, splash pad, amphitheater — pretty much everything you would want in a park."
The parks are expected to begin construction spring 2023.
Design options will remain at the library through June 30. Community members can also give feedback at ShapeYourPlay.com.
See more photos of renderings on display at the Thursday event below:
