Officer Josh Lovell found himself in a room of very inquisitive people.
It was his first time coordinating a Frisco Citizens Police Academy, and the community members who had taken the time to learn about the police department over a series of Thursday nights had plenty of questions to ask.
And that was the entire point.
“They’re interactive classes, that’s how it’s designed, is we want people to leave with their questions answered as opposed to leaving with more questions,” Lovell said.
The Frisco Police Department just rounded out the 50th iteration of its Citizens Police Academy. The program aims to provide a point of interaction between Frisco residents and police that gives a more behind-the-scenes look at what goes on inside a police department. As part of the academy, anyone who lives, works or studies in Frisco gets a chance to learn about different units within the department.
Now, the department is preparing for the 51st iteration of the program, which kicks off on Aug. 18 and runs through Nov. 3. Topics covered in the program include a police department tour, a look at the department’s field training program, criminal investigations division, animal services, school resource officer division and more. The program also offers a presentation on crime statistics, special operations and the department’s technology.
It also serves to give people who live, work and study in Frisco insight into how things are done in Frisco compared to elsewhere.
“The biggest thing right now is trying to address a lot of those big-ticket things, like what you see on the national news, kind of give people an insight into the relationship that we have with the news, as police in general and media in general, and then ‘This is the way we do things here,” Lovell said.
It all goes towards one common goal.
“We’re hoping to build those relationships with the community,” Lovell said.
Part of that is driving home the point that officers are individuals, too, he said. As the coordinator of the academy, he also is able to make relationships with class members that can prove significant in the future.
“Because then people can go out in the community if they see something going on, and if people ask questions about why it occurred, they go, ‘Well I took CPA, and Officer Josh said this this and this.’ Or if they have questions, they can email me directly. It kind of helps put a face on the uniform,” Lovell said.
But the interactions serve the Frisco Police Department, too. Lovell said the academy provides a chance for officers speak with residents in the form of a casual conversation.
“Most of our interactions with folks when I’m out on patrol is ‘I’m interacting with you because either you called or something has occurred that has brought me into contact with you,’” Lovell said, “whereas these are genuine conversations back and forth between us and the citizens. And it kind of gives us an example of ‘What it is people are thinking, as whole? What are the concerns of the community?'”
Frisco is looking ahead to growth both within its police department and within the city as a whole. The city’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget outlines 19 potential new positions for the police department. Meanwhile, Frisco’s population has hit 222,920 this month, according to the city demographics page. That’s an increase from the 217,470 reported in January and the 204,259 reported in August 2020.
As the department faces growth, the relationships cultivated through programs like the CPA give the department a chance to stay connected with Frisco communities on a personal level.
“If we have an incident that occurs in your neighborhood and I know you personally, there’s an opportunity for me to reach out to you and say ‘Hey, this is what’s going on. Can you help us?’” Lovell said, adding that it works both ways.
“Because a lot of people, they get kind of worried that they’re going to get lost in the shuffle, ‘If I just called the non-emergency number, who am I going to get?’ whereas now, you have a specific person you can reach out to and say, ‘Hey this is what’s occurring, what can the police department do for me?’”
Applications are currently open for class 51 on the Frisco Police Department website.
