Frisco performing arts center rendering fall 2021

A rendering provided in fall 2021 of a planned performing arts center at HALL Park in Frisco. Since this rendering was provided, plans have evolved, and Frisco ISD has announced that it will create its own 'student-first' visual and performing arts center.  

 Rendering courtesy of HALL Group

Following months of meticulous research and tireless efforts, the City of Frisco, Hall Group and the Frisco Independent School District (FISD) will move forward in different directions in their pursuit to develop two separate performing arts facilities.

FISD will continue to pursue building a Visual and Performing Arts Center with a ‘students-first focus’ on land already owned by the district.

