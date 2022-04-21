The City of Frisco recognized its top 12 volunteers during a special program Wednesday evening at the Frisco Roughriders game. In 2021, 534 volunteers served a total of 15,158 hours of time to the City of Frisco. The 12 volunteers recognized on Wednesday served a combined 5,371 hours. The 12 volunteers recognized in alphabetical order were Donna Anderson, Douglas Baxter, Robert Burton, Vic Castioni, Judith Clark, Bob Johns, Mary Elizabeth Jones, Bob Moroch, Arthur Powers, Carol Thomas, Donna Waldrop and Eden Wolfe. The volunteers are pictured with Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
Photo by Rick Rogers / Frisco Enterprise / Star Local Media
Eden Wolfe, a student at Frisco High School, was recognized as the 2021 Teen Volunteer of the Year by the City of Frisco during a special ceremony Wednesday night. Pictured with Eden are (from left) Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
Photo by Rick Rogers / Frisco Enterprise / Star Local Media
City of Frisco recognized Vic Castioni as the 2021 Volunteer of the Year after he served 758 volunteers hours in 2021 with the Frisco Police Department. Pictured with Vic are (from left) Frisco Deputy Police Chief Jon Skertich and Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
Photo by Rick Rogers / Frisco Enterprise / Star Local Media
The top 12 volunteers for the City of Frisco were honored during a special program Wednesday night by the city at the Frisco Roughriders baseball game. The volunteers enjoyed the game from a suite, and of course, ballpark food was on the menu.
Photo by Rick Rogers / Frisco Enterprise / Star Local Media
That's the number of hours a total of 534 volunteers dedicated to the City of Frisco in 2021.
The value of those hours to the city? Approximately $432,000 according to city staff calculation, but it was obvious attending the City of Frisco's Volunteer Appreciation program Wednesday evening during the Frisco Roughriders game at Riders Field the value of these volunteers is priceless.
Twelve of the 534 volunteers were invited to be recognized at the special ceremony in a suite at the baseball game, because those 12 people volunteered a combined 5,371 hours — approximately one-third of the total hours put in by all volunteers.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recognized these 12 volunteers: Donna Anderson, Douglas Baxter, Robert Burton, Vic Castioni, Judith Clark, Bob Johns, Mary Elizabeth Jones, Bob Moroch, Arthur Powers, Carol Thomas, Donna Waldrop and Eden Wolfe.
The City of Frisco and Mayor Cheney also turned the spotlight to two major volunteer award winners. The 2021 Volunteer of the Year is Vic Castioni, who served 758 volunteers hours in 2021 at the Frisco Police Department.
The 2021 Teen Volunteer of the Year is Eden Wolfe, a Frisco High School student, who served 114 volunteer hours in 2021 with the Frisco Fire Department.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
