Frisco Fire Chief Piland 2022

A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.

