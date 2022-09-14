A search for the City of Frisco’s next Fire Chief will begin promptly following the retirement of Chief Mark Piland.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Chief Piland submitted his retirement, sharing he’s ready to pursue new career opportunities. The retirement follows Chief Piland’s nine-plus years of service to the city after being hired in 2013.
Wes Pierson, City Manager, accepted the retirement, adding he appreciates Chief Piland’s commitment to the community. Chief Piland has been an asset during his time with the city and oversaw the tremendous growth of the Fire Department in the fastest-growing city in the U.S.
Chief Piland has a long history of notable service with the City of Frisco, as Fire Chief for Volusia County Fire Services in Volusia County Florida, and Shift Commander of Operations for the Virginia Beach Fire Department in Virginia Beach VA. Chief Piland has over 35 years in the Fire-Rescue service, with experience encompassing the areas of Fire Administration, Fire Prevention, Fire Operations, Emergency Management, and CERT, Training, Special Operations, Fire Accreditation, Fire Station and Training Facility Design, emergency response with local, state, and federal governments, and executive level management and budget. Chief Piland also has extensive experience in the areas of executive leadership and community disaster preparedness response and outreach programs. Chief Piland possesses a Master of Public Health with a concentration in Hospital Management and a minor in Epidemiology from Eastern Virginia Medical School, and a Bachelor of Psychology from Old Dominion University. Piland is a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program, The Executive Leader Program at the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security, and The Senior Executives in State and Local Government at the Kennedy School at Harvard.
“We want to thank Chief Piland for his more than nine years of service to our residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Wes Pierson, City Manager. “During Chief Piland’s tenure, the men and women of the Frisco Fire Department remained dedicated to delivering a high level of service and committed to helping keep people and property safe. We wish Chief Piland and his family success as he moves into the next phase of his career.”
Chief Piland stated “I’d like to thank the City of Frisco for the opportunity to serve the community over the past nine-plus years. I am grateful for the ability to oversee such exponential growth and work with a dedicated group of firefighters and administration. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and wish the city well as it continues to strive for excellence for the community.”
Assistant Chief Lee Glover will serve as Interim Fire Chief. Chief Glover has been with the department for more than 30 years and has served as Assistant Chief since 2009.
“Public safety is a top priority for me and our City Council,” said Pierson. “I intend to be deliberate in the search for Frisco’s next Fire Chief to make sure we find the right person to lead our department to the next level of service, building upon the city’s reputation for excellence.”
