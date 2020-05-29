As the city of Frisco prepares to develop a five-year consolidated plan and annual action plan for 2020-21, it has sent out a survey to gauge what community needs might be from residents.
Some survey questions ask about how COVID-19 has impacted residents’ lives, including home and employment situations.
“We added those questions at the last minute because we knew that families and individuals that we typically wouldn't see needing assistance might actually be asking for assistance at this time due to the pandemic,” said Community Development Manager Sarah Carroll.
The survey is available in English and Spanish. As of Wednesday, there had been 52 responses to the English version of the survey. That is significantly more than usual, Carroll said.
The questions related to the pandemic and its effects on residents are a way to help gauge what community members may need as the city plans for the next year and for five years into the future.
“We needed to know what's the situation as far as COVID-19 is concerned, and we need to kind of separate that from what the community needs are as a whole, because this plan has to be written for a five-year period, but we have this major situation that we have to take care of in the first year,” Carroll said.
The plans are required in order for the city to get federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant program. Carroll said the grant is focused on helping low-income and moderate-income families.
Last year, the city received about $637,000, Carroll said, and the amount grows every year. In the past, funding has gone to the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program and to public service entities like the Samaritan Inn. 15% of the grant money can be used for public services.
Carroll said she hopes the survey will uncover new areas for focus. She said the Community Development Division doesn't get many phone calls about what the community needs.
“We see it, we talk to the social service agencies, but we want to know what the residents need,” she said.
The survey closes June 30.
