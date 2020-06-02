Mayor Jeff Cheney and Frisco Police Chief David Shilson showed up at Monday’s town hall meeting after walking for about four miles.
They had been with an estimated over 2,000 people who gathered for an organized peaceful protest one week after the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The officer has since been fired and charged with third degree murder. Floyd’s death has been ruled as a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The organized protest in Frisco was scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“I know there was a lot of anxiety in the community about social media posts, and I have to say that I was very proud of citizens of Frisco as far as how they responded,” Cheney said at the town hall meeting.
Shilson said the goal was to make the event safe and peaceful for everyone involved.
“We in law enforcement do stand against what we saw in Minneapolis,” Shilson said, “and that’s what me being out there today was about.”
Cheney and Shilson addressed potential concerns about what Cheney called “bad actors” showing up. Shilson said they have to prepare for a worst-case scenario and have resources lined up as a precaution.
“We can’t tolerate violence and rioting,” Shilson said. “That is not a message that honors George Floyd. That is not a message that we can tolerate as a community.”
At the same meeting, Fire Chief Mark Piland said drive-up COVID-19 testing will be available on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. at Toyota Stadium.
The testing will be available by appointment only, and those showing up must have registered in advance. Testing will continue until 4 p.m. Registration opens Tuesday.
Piland also announced that 80% of nursing homes in the state had been tested as of Monday.
“Which is a big milestone,” Piland said. “We’re not quite finished. We think we’ll be finished at the end of the week.”
Frisco’s Fire Department is serving as the state’s data hub for the state’s effort to test all nursing homes. Piland announced the department’s distinction at the May 19 City Council meeting.
