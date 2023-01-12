After Universal Parks and Resorts announced that it would be bringing a smaller-scale kids-focused theme park to Frisco, locals had some questions.
On Wednesday night, one part of Trent Middle School was filled with community members as the city hosted a special meeting centered on the Fields Development and the planned park. On either side of the cafeteria, visual schematics of the proposed park site sat on easels for public view. It was a chance to learn more about the freshly announced project — and how it would impact the area — from representatives of the city, of the Fields development and of Universal Parks and Resorts.
“With the support of the mayor, the city council and all of you, we hope to make this park a reality,” said Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts.
Frisco’s planning and zoning commission and city council are slated to consider the project on Feb. 7, according to city staff.
During the Wednesday night presentation, Thompson said the scale of the project is about 30 acres.
“We’ve bought 97 acres of land, but we’re only going to use about 30 of it for the first phase operation,” he said. “And that gives us a lot of extra space for us to have parking, for us to have really easy exit and entrance into the park, (...) and it allows us room for expansion, too, so we can build more in the future.”
The park, including expansions, will cater to children aged 3-9, Thompson said.
“We’re not going to be open until 10 o’clock at night, because the kids are asleep,” he said. “So everything we’re doing is related to that.”
Thompson said the park is slated to include family-friendly attractions, including rides that smaller children can get on, interactive and playful shows, and meet-and-greet events with characters. The project will also include food and beverage sites, retail spots and a 300-room hotel.
Traffic was a key point of discussion during the evening meeting.
“From a look, from a lush environment, from the feel on the transportation side, specifically to how we move people around this property, it’s an inward-thinking mindset with enough queuing and stacking to make sure that we’re not impacting the local roadways, and working heavily with the city planners and DNT to ensure we have a dedicated access coming off that north side,” said John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts.
“Our guests by the way are coming at a time when you all have already left to go to your workplaces, and it’s counter-cyclical to where the flows are to your community,” he later added. “That’s the other benefit of having a park like this, because again, our ingress and egress patterns are counter-cyclical to what the community’s patterns are. And that’s key. It’s key versus having a retail center right here where cars are coming and going every moment of the day. That’s not here, they’re going to come and they’re going to spend the day, and they’re going to have an onsite experience, and they’re not going to be coming and going multiple times during the day. So from a traffic flow, from an impact to local neighborhoods, this modeling will actually be significantly reduced versus many other uses.”
Questions — including inquiries about anticipated traffic to the park, the impact of regional growth in the area and the park site’s impact on local residents — were fielded by city of Frisco staff and by Universal Parks and Resorts representatives.
“All the questions you’re asking are the same immediate reactions that city council had when this idea was proposed to us,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said during the Q&A.
Cheney said when work was done on the Fields zoning case, there had been discussions with local community members as part of the project’s master planning process.
“For those of you that were part of those conversations, you’ll remember that what was planned for this site was much more dense than what is being proposed,” Cheney said. “The traffic impacts of high rise, office, mixed use, hotel, all the uses that were planned for this site, would have probably been thousands of more cars a day.”
There were also questions about the height of park rides and of the planned hotel.
“The height of the biggest roller coaster we’re looking at right now is somewhere between 40 and 50 feet,” Thompson said. “That’s the tallest ride in the entire park. So it’s not going to be anything like what you see in Orlando where we build 90, 100-feet-tall types of structures. Because the little kids wouldn’t enjoy it.”
Thompson added that the hotel height would likely be somewhere in the four or five story range.
“It’s not going to be a giant skyscraper-type hotel,” he said. “We’d like to spread it out as much as possible to keep it as low as possible.”
