One meeting attendee takes photos of the park site visuals provided at a Wednesday night meeting focusing on the future of the Fields Development and proposed Universal theme park in Frisco.  

After Universal Parks and Resorts announced that it would be bringing a smaller-scale kids-focused theme park to Frisco, locals had some questions.

On Wednesday night, one part of Trent Middle School was filled with community members as the city hosted a special meeting centered on the Fields Development and the planned park. On either side of the cafeteria, visual schematics of the proposed park site sat on easels for public view. It was a chance to learn more about the freshly announced project — and how it would impact the area — from representatives of the city, of the Fields development and of Universal Parks and Resorts.

One visual shows a proposed site plan and screening sections for a proposed Universal theme park in Frisco catered towards young children. 
A visual display shows the location of a proposed Universal theme park in relation to the rest of the Fields development in Frisco. 
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

