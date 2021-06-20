Students can pursue a career in cloud computing with Collin College’s newest program.
The college has been approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to offer an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in cloud computing infrastructure beginning this fall.
Cloud computing is a rapidly evolving field with immense job opportunities, according to Aparna Godbole, program lead and computer networking professor.
“The primary goal is to provide our students the opportunity to train and acquire the necessary skills that will enable them to seek entry-level positions such as cloud support specialist, cloud administrator and others,” Godbole said.
The two-year program is built upon knowledge domains and skills developed by local, state, and national committees as well as input from industry experts on the college’s Cloud Computing Advisory Committee. In addition, many courses in the program tie in with in-demand industry certifications, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. The courses will be updated frequently to align with changing job needs.
After completing the AAS degree in cloud computing infrastructure, students can transfer their credit hours towards a bachelor’s degree. This will be one of the first Collin College technical workforce degrees that will provide students with a pathway into a four-year institution’s bachelor’s degree program.
The program will be offered at the new IT Center at the Frisco Campus, and classes will be delivered using a hybrid of face-to-face and online instruction. For more information about the program, visit collin.edu/academics/programs/CLCM_1Overview.html.
Collin College serves more than 58,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit collin.edu.
