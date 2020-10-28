The Collin College administration has appointed Craig Leverette as the new campus provost of the Frisco Campus (Preston Ridge).
Leverette has served Collin College in a number of roles for 24 years. Prior to being named a campus provost, he was the dean of academic affairs and workforce at the Wylie Campus. Leverette began his career at Collin College in 1997 as the head softball coach and a physical education professor at the Frisco Campus. He went on to serve as a department chair, associate dean, and dean at two campuses.
“I could not be more excited about my return to the Frisco Campus," Leverette said. "The opportunity to work with so many great people and to further the connection between the college and the surrounding communities is something that I am honored to be a part of. Collin College is about the students, and through the work of our faculty and staff we will continue to provide a top-notch educational experience for all.”
Leverette, an Allen resident, is in the final year of completing his doctoral degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
“Craig’s position as dean of academic affairs and workforce at our new Wylie Campus has provided him with in-depth experience in developing new facilities as well as academic and programmatic planning,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College District president. “His background will be invaluable as he assumes the role of campus provost and brings the new IT Center at the Frisco Campus as well as the Celina Campus to completion.”
The IT Center and Celina Campus, which is pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, are currently under construction and are expected to open by Fall 2021.
