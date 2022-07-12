Collin College’s Frisco Campus will offer a new consecutive course scheduling option this fall. Classes begin Aug. 22.
The consecutive course option (CCO) offers five core classes over the fall semester: English, Government, History, Math, and Speech. The semester is divided into three-week blocks. Students sign up for all five core courses at the beginning of the semester, but instead of taking the courses concurrently, they take them consecutively. Students take one core course in each block, attending class in person for three hours per day, 9:00 to 11:50 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
By the end of the fall semester, students who signed up for the CCO will have finished all five of these basic core classes that form the foundation for any academic degree. These courses will transfer seamlessly to any public college or university in Texas.
Any student who has not yet taken any of these classes is eligible for the CCO. Students must meet the Texas Success Initiative college-readiness standards.
“We are excited to offer this new scheduling option for students. One of our primary goals is to meet the needs of all students, and this option will aid those looking to focus on one class at a time,” said Craig Leverette, Frisco Campus Provost.
The program is only available at the Frisco Campus currently. Fall registration is now open at www.collin.edu.
Collin College serves more than 56,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management to be offered beginning fall 2022. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
