Eight former Collin County detention officers have been cleared by a grand jury of criminal wrongdoing for their involvement in the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III.
Scott, a 26-year-old Frisco man who was reportedly schizophrenic, was arrested in Allen on March 14 for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. After being admitted and discharged from Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Allen, he was booked in the Collin County Detention Center, where Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said he “exhibited some strange behavior” while in custody.
Officers reportedly tied him to a restraint bed, maced him and fastened a spit mask on his face. After being unresponsive, officers rushed him to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in McKinney, where he was pronounced dead.
In late April, the Collin County Medical Examiner reported Scott’s manner of death as homicide. The cause of death was announced to have been “fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement.”
The Collin County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that a grand jury had “no-billed” the former detention officers involved in Scott’s death: Andres Cardenas, Alec Difatta, Blaise Mikulewicz, Rafael Paredez, Justin Patrick, Christopher Windsor, Austin Wong and James Schoelen.
“This decision means that the grand jury has cleared the eight former officers of any criminal wrongdoing, and they won’t be charged with any state criminal offense,” the office stated.
On April 1, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced that Skinner had terminated the employment of seven detention officers involved in the in-custody death of Scott and that an eighth detention officer resigned while under investigation.
“Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less,” Skinner stated at the time.
A Tuesday press release from the Collin County District Attorney’s office said the grand jury spent multiple days “carefully considering all the evidence and the law,” including hearing from multiple witnesses and watching video footage of the incident.
“This case is a tragedy for all involved, first and foremost for the family and friends of Mr. Scott,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. “For a parent to lose a child, including an adult child, is a loss that’s profound, permanent and unfixable. I ask everyone to join me in sending the Scott family prayers of comfort, solace and strength.”
The grand jury also released a statement in the wake of its decision.
“After careful consideration of the applicable law and all the relevant facts, we find that no probable cause exists to charge any person with a criminal offense related to the death of Mr. Scott,” the grand jury stated.
Included in the grand jury’s statement was a recommendation that a work group be convened “as soon as practicable” to study the events of March 14 in order to “avoid any similar future tragedy.” The jury called for the group to include a diverse group of county community leaders, criminal justice and law enforcement stakeholders, local hospitals and mental health providers.
“The goal of this work group should be finding the best solutions for the treatment of individuals with mental illness who come into contact with the criminal justice system,” the jury stated. “To our fellow Collin County citizens, we ask you to respect each other and to respect each other’s rights and opinions, and we hope any vigils, demonstrations or protests remain peaceful.”
In a press release, Willis echoed the call for a work group.
“I, too, share the grand jury’s concern for the treatment of individuals suffering from mental illness, and I pledge to honor Mr. Scott by taking the lead in assembling a working group to look for lessons learned so that this tragic in-custody death will not have been in vain,” Willis said.
Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney hired by Scott’s family, took to Twitter in reacting to the jury’s decision.
"Marvin Scott’s family is extremely disappointed the GJ failed to bring charges in this case,” Merritt stated in one tweet, adding that the evidence “provides more than sufficient probable cause for indictments.”
“Marvin Scott’s family looks forward to review by a Federal Grand Jury of his in-custody death,” Merritt added. “The failure of prosecutors to secure indictments in this matter reflects a trend in Texas of undervaluing the lives of African American’s suffering mental health crisis for indictments.”
On April 28, Scott’s family watched video footage of events in the Collin County Detention Facility leading up to his death. The family held a press conference at the Collin County Courthouse after watching hours of footage.
“What we’ve seen today was horrific, inhumane, very disheartening,” Scott’s mother, LaSandra Scott, said at the time. “And we want these individuals arrested immediately.”
Garrett Gravley contributed to this report.
