A recent ranking has established that three Collin County cities are among the top 10 places to be “stuck at home.”
LawnStarter, a lawn care service, released a ranking Tuesday detailing which of the country’s most populated cities are the best for staying home. The ranking used almost 30 different metrics to look at the 150 most populated cities in the country.
Metrics included property crime, suicide rate and food insecurity. LawnStarter said it also looked at data related to being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frisco found itself at the top of the national list. McKinney landed at third place, followed by Plano in eighth. The Collin County cities are the top three of 18 Texas cities to appear on the ranking and the only cities in Texas to land in the top 10.
“Frisco is quickly becoming the country’s worst-kept secret,” LawnStarter stated on its website.
The website said Frisco earned high marks for quality of life and financial security. It also cited the city’s rapid growth and recent rankings, such as SmartAsset.com’s 2019 ranking for safest cities in America, which put Frisco in second place.
“Definitely agree there is no place I would rather be stuck at home than Frisco!” Mayor Jeff Cheney said Tuesday on social media.
The data shared by LawnStarter also revealed how each of the 150 studied cities ranked on individual topics such as community safety and quality of life. McKinney ranked first for quality of life, followed closely by Frisco, which ranked second.
Frisco also ranked third for financial safety.
All three cities earned a ranking of 131 for digital security on the list.
