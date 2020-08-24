Firefighters from multiple Collin County fire departments have been sent to assist in responding to wildfires in California.
Firefighters from departments in Frisco, McKinney and Plano have gone to California as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), a Frisco Fire Department press release stated.
The McKinney Fire Department has four firefighter/paramedics in California who have been assigned to respond to the SCU Lightning Complex fire in the Bay Area, said Merit Ossian, public information officer with the McKinney Fire Department. The four took a TIFMAS brush truck with them and are expected to be gone for up to 21 days, Ossian said.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the SCU Lightning Complex fire began on Aug. 18 and covers over 347,000 acres as of Monday. The department reports that the fire is 10% contained as of Monday. NBC Bay Area reported Monday that the fire was California's third-largest wildfire in recorded history.
The Frisco Fire Department announced Monday that it was sending two firefighters to the state. Frisco Fire Department personnel left Saturday morning and were expected to report to the Monterey County Regional Fire District on Monday evening to receive further orders, according to a department press release.
Plano Fire-Rescue also sent two of its Wildland firefighters to California, Plano Fire-Rescue Capt. Peggy Harrell said. The response is part of a TIFMAS North East Division support effort of two engines from McKinney and Frisco, she said.
“Our two Wildland members are responding as part of a four-person team consisting of two Plano Fire-Rescue Wildland members and two Frisco FD Wildland members on Frisco’s Type III TIFMAS engine,” Harrell said. “This Plano/Frisco FD four-person staffing partnership is part of a larger element consisting of two TIFMAS strike teams of Type III engines inbound for the state of California to assist with current wildfires challenging the state.”
Crews are expected to be deployed for up to 14 days, according to the Frisco Fire Department press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.