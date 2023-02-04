FRISCO – When The Colony freshman Xavier Green made a four-point play in the first quarter of Friday’s District 9-5A road game against Frisco Lone Star, it provided the Cougars with a big jolt of energy after they trailed 10-1 to commence the ballgame.
Now fast-forward to the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
With the Cougars trailing the Rangers by one point, the trust that The Colony head boys basketball coach Cleve Ryan had in his two standout freshmen, Green and Dakari Spear, to make clutch plays in crucial situations never wavered.
Green and Spear rewarded Ryan for that faith.
Spear made a game-tying free throw after an intentional foul was called on Lone Star and Green made a jump shot from the free-throw line with one second remaining to lift the Cougars to a 62-60 victory against the Rangers.
“Those are guys that you don’t have to really question a lot,” Ryan said. “You just let them make a good decision, make a good play and hope one goes in.”
Spear’s free throw and Green’s jumper came after a controversial sequence.
Lone Star (14-14, 6-3 district) senior Randy Fowler made two free throws after he was fouled on a jump shot by The Colony (18-11 overall, 5-5 district) to give the Rangers a 60-59 lead with 7.7 seconds remaining in regulation.
Fowler finished with 17 points. Junior Amaru Martin scored 18 points to pace the Rangers.
But Ryan told his Cougars to “move on to the next play.”
The next play capped off an improbable comeback by The Colony.
The ball eventually found its way up the court to Spear, who was awarded two free throws on an intentional foul called on Lone Star. Spear made one shot to knot the score at 60. That set up the heroics by Green.
The Colony inbounded with 4.4 seconds remaining and the ball was given to Green. He made a Lone Star defender miss as he took one dribble to his right. The Cougar freshman pulled up for the mid-range jumper, and it was nothing but net.
That set off a wild celebration on the court.
Green finished with 14 points. Spear poured in 19 points. Senior Jaidyn Cotto had 18 points.
“We just wanted to run the play and get into our set,” Green said. “They got me the ball and I made the shot to help my team persevere.”
Persevere is exactly what The Colony did Friday night.
Green’s shot helped to erase the bad memories of a 10-1 first-quarter lead for Lone Star.
The Rangers came out shooting the ball well from all spots on the court. Senior Jace Mills paced Lone Star in the early-going. He opened the scoring with a corner 3 then added another corner 3 with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter to give the Rangers a quick nine-point lead.
“It kind of looked that we hadn’t played or practiced in a week,” Ryan said. “We just had to keep playing.”
The Colony dug out of that early deficit, rallying into a 22-22 tie after a steal was converted into a layup by Cotto late in the second quarter.
It remained a back-and-forth game throughout, but Green’s jumper proved to be the difference.
It was a huge win for the Cougars, who moved to within one game of Lone Star for fourth place. The Colony is back on the court Saturday afternoon for a make-up game at home against Frisco. The Rangers, meanwhile, host Newman Smith, also on Saturday.
