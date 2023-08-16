The establishment of a golf-centered region in Frisco continues to take shape with the introduction of a boutique-style upscale golf resort that will feature a partnership with TaylorMade Golf Company.
The Bays Golf Experience and Suites, located next to the Frisco-based home of the PGA of America, has announced that it will bring an upscale boutique golf experience to Sports City, USA. The development is slated to include 24 suites with private hitting bays on each balcony, the “largest television in Frisco” and a TaylorMade custom club fitting center.
The 18-acre development joins a host of golf experiences in Frisco’s northern region including the championship courses at the home of the PGA, the Monument Realty PGA District, a putting course dubbed “The Dance Floor” and a short course christened “The Swing.”
“Our concept is different than playing 18 holes of golf. It’s a unique concept,” said James Meese, visionary and investor behind the project.
Meese mentions the project’s vision for a “boutique” golf experience. He mentions the planned driving range experience, the boutique hotel, the prospective bar that will be “one of the largest bars in the state of Texas” and the 70-foot television slated to be inside the project. He paints a picture of a group that comes into town, gets fitted for clubs by TaylorMade and then uses them to play the championship courses at the nearby PGA Frisco site.
“There’s nowhere in the world you can go with one of the top manufacturers and get clubs on the spot, they make your clubs right in front of you, and you get your clubs the same day,” Meese said. “That doesn’t happen anywhere. Then being able to go use those clubs, either at our facility or somewhere else at the PGA headquarters, is unique.”
Founding memberships will be by invitation only, with members having access to PGA Frisco tee times, a rooftop pool, concierge services and professional golf instruction, according to a press release.
Meese said ground is expected to break on the project in the fourth quarter of 2023, and construction is expected to take 15 to 16 months. The project has a prospective completion date of spring 2025.
Take a look at the renderings for the Bays Golf Experience and Suites coming to Frisco
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
