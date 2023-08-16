TA-R02.jpg

A rendering of the announced Frisco-based The Bays Golf Experience and Suites, which will feature a TaylorMade custom club center. 

The establishment of a golf-centered region in Frisco continues to take shape with the introduction of a boutique-style upscale golf resort that will feature a partnership with TaylorMade Golf Company.

The Bays Golf Experience and Suites, located next to the Frisco-based home of the PGA of America, has announced that it will bring an upscale boutique golf experience to Sports City, USA. The development is slated to include 24 suites with private hitting bays on each balcony, the “largest television in Frisco” and a TaylorMade custom club fitting center.

EXT-AER-01.png

A rendering of the announced Frisco-based The Bays Golf Experience and Suites.
BAY-INT-01.png

A rendering of the announced Frisco-based The Bays Golf Experience and Suites.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

