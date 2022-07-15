Frisco fire pga pkwy
Courtesy of Frisco Fire Department

The Frisco Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire of a building on PGA Parkway on Friday. 

In a 3:24 p.m. Facebook post, the department said the building on fire was under construction. The fire was found under the slab of the building and was started by the sweating of pipes. 

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire," the department stated. "No injuries were reported." 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments