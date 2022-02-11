Today

Sunny. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.