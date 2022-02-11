In honor of National School Counselor Week, the Frisco Enterprise is spotlighting two of the many school counselors who serve Frisco ISD.
Laura Davis, left, and Brittany Kiekhoefer, right are counselors at Scoggins Middle School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Laura Davis: This is my third year as a counselor. I’ve been at Scoggins Middle School for all three years and spent the year before as the Testing/504 Coordinator. I was a band director before becoming a counselor, so overall I’ve been in education for 15 years.
Brittany Kiekhoefer:I keep very busy as a mom to three boys. This is my third year as a school counselor, and my second year at Scoggins. Prior to becoming a school counselor, I taught middle school math. I have worked in education since 2010.
How did you get in your line of work?
LD: I was finding myself in situations where I was becoming more aware of my students’ home lives and struggles. I was thankful that I was their person they felt comfortable talking with and realized that I could be better equipped to assist them and share resources in the role of counselor.
BK: While teaching math, I’d build strong relationships with my students. Students began to confide in me and shared that they had struggles in more than just math. I found myself yearning to spend more time listening to kids and less time designing lessons and grading assessments.
How would you describe the role of a school counselor?
LD: The school counselor wears many hats – sounding post, non-judgemental ear, guide, collaborator, trouble-shooter, voice of encouragement and most importantly a model for appropriate interactions in tough situations. We help students through things that they’ve never seen before and that role is sort of a peek behind the curtain in being successful adults.
BK: I feel the most important role of a school counselor is to be an advocate for kids. To fulfill this role, I get to partner with families and community resources.
What do you enjoy most about working with students?
LD: Every day is a new day with middle school students. Seeing them evolve over the years makes it fun to look back on the journey.
BK: I love being able to equip kids with tools that empowers them to be problem solvers in their own worlds. Oftentimes, kids don’t feel heard by those around them and feel helpless because they are a “child.” It’s a precious moment when a student discovers their own value and develops a stronger sense of self.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
LD: Presenting with Brittany at the Lone Star State School Counseling Association Convention this past fall was probably the greatest moment.
BK: Hey, I was going to share that, Laura! Laura and I share a growing passion for using data in meaningful ways to directly and indirectly impact students. Presenting at the LSSSCA Convention this school year allowed us to share innovative ideas with Texas counselors who were eager to grow. Iron sharpens iron!
What brought you to Frisco ISD?
LD: My husband started working at Scoggins first and suggested that I apply for the testing coordinator position after getting my counseling degree. When a counseling position opened up, I was already established with the school and it helped to make the transition.
BK: After earning my master’s degree, I was looking for growth and leadership opportunities. When I joined FISD, I got to help open Trent Middle School as a Math Instructional Coach and teacher. It was an invaluable and amazing opportunity to develop culture and create vision for a new campus and staff team.
Are you a native Texan?
LD: I am a native Texan, I was born in Houston and raised in Dayton which isn’t too far from Houston.
BK: I am not native to Texas, but we have lived here 12.5 years and it feels like home. All of our sons were born here… are we Texan yet? Prior to living in Texas, I lived in five other states; most recently Ohio, where I attended Ohio State University for my undergraduate degree.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
LD: I have really great memories of going to the park and Pizza Hut with my mom and sister. It was always a full day doing things together.
BK: I spent a lot of time on softball and baseball fields. I began playing fastpitch softball when I was 7 years old and played through most of high school. Around the age of 13, I began umpiring little league baseball and softball games. We had a lot of family time on the fields and working the concession stand.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
LD: I love when we get to go to Whiskey Cake. I would eat the cake and brussels sprouts and be a happy person.
BK: I enjoy dining at Cavalli’s in Adriatica (McKinney). They have a great patio, lunch menu and weekend specials.
What's your favorite movie?
LD: I’m not much of a movie person but I used to always fall back on “The Wedding Singer.” I like easy laughs.
BK: I have two movies that are consistent feel-good go-tos for me: Bee Movie (I have never since heard Jerry Seinfeld’s voice without also picturing a bee); The Money Pit (If you are a homeowner, or are considering becoming a homeowner, this 1986 Tom Hanks/Shelley Long movie is a must-see).
Tell our readers about your family.
LD: My husband, Adam Davis, is a band director here in FISD. We have a 7-year-old son named Brayden and we are expecting our second child, Oliver, in early April.
BK: My husband Ryan was born and raised in Wisconsin. We came to Texas for him to attend graduate school at Dallas Theological Seminary. In his job, he serves humanitarian and non-profit organizations with domestic and international travel solutions. We have three sons: Jack (8), Drew (6) and Mark (3).
What are your hobbies?
LD: I like to run. There’s something about competing against yourself for stamina or time that feels great. I’m not fast, but I love challenging myself to do more than I’ve done before.
BK: We spend a lot of time running our kids to hockey and soccer practices and games. When we can find a long weekend on our calendar, we love to travel or find local areas to explore.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
LD: I could do nothing without my contacts.
BK: Isolation on an island would be made worse with a sunburn, so I would need to have a never-ending supply of sunscreen.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
LD: I have been skydiving, but I am terrified of Ferris wheels.
BK: I am a math-minded person with an affinity for grammatical perfection. I usually find spelling or errors in printed publications and advertisements. However, in the 4th grade spelling bee, I got out because of the word “porpoise.”
