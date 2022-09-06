Community venue at HALL Park in Frisco to be named Kaleidoscope Park

Scott Stewart would ask you to think about the kind of kaleidoscope you might have played with as a kid.
You pick it up, he says, you point it to a light source, and then you look inside.
“You look through the tube and there’s just sort of like this collection of interesting and beautiful individual pieces that sit inside the kaleidoscope,” Stewart said. “Beautiful in their own right, but then you start to twist and manipulate the kaleidoscope, and suddenly those individual pieces start to really come together in unique, interesting, exciting and really beautiful, magical ways.”
That image is behind the naming of a future 5.7-acre highly programmed park in Frisco-based HALL Park.
On Tuesday, Communities Foundation of Texas and the city of Frisco announced that the highly-anticipated park located near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway will carry the name of Kaleidoscope Park.
“This space, this public space is going to be the location where all of the unique, interesting and diverse individual pieces, individual communities of North Texas, come together to create something unique and beautiful that is truly meaningful for the entire region, that is truly meaningful for those participating and the entire region,” said Stewart, who serves as executive director with the park. “So we felt Kaleidoscope Park was a real nice recognition of what we’re hoping becomes the real power of this public park.”
Over the years, a few different names for the park have circulated, said Stewart, who serves as executive director for the park. That includes “Frisco Community Park,” “Performance Park” and “Frisco Performance Park.” There were also potential ideas about naming the park after individuals or a donor throughout the naming process. In the end, the name of Kaleidoscope Park will add to the venue’s overall identity.
“This is a name, Kaleidoscope Park, we’ve come around to, I think in a very thoughtful way to help curate the meaning and emotion and desire of the space as a destination for, as I said, experiencing the arts and culture of North Texas,” Stewart told the Frisco Enterprise. “Being inspired by that arts and culture scene. Participating in, being an active participant in creating, as the name sort of states, creating something bigger than us and even more unique and beautiful than us as individuals in the space.”
There are plans to incorporate a variety of park features, including a dog park, children’s play area, and wifi-enabled technology terraces. However, Stewart added, the park will also include elements that make it a stage for arts and culture. That includes physical venues and stages, Stewart said.
“But then also sort of in a philosophical way, Kaleidoscope Park becomes a stage to display, to elevate, to activate some of the best music and film and dance and theater and performance across the board that North Texas, or really even Texas, has to offer, he said.
Stewart said there are plans to host concerts, films and performances that will be both national and local.
The park will also include public art, including a permanent and rotating art collection as well as a statement sculptural work named “Butterfly Rest Stop” by Janet Echelman, a world-renowned American sculptor and fiber artist.
On Tuesday, Stewart added that a collection of butterflies is referred to as a “kaleidoscope.”
The park is currently under construction and is slated to open in late 2023, according to a press release.
“We’re excited to start enjoying Kaleidoscope Park and all its creative programming possibilities,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a press release. “It will be a premier gathering place where people can enjoy all sorts of arts and wellness activities. It’s bound to become a favorite among residents and visitors, alike, whether they’re meeting up with friends and family or making new connections in the heart of HALL Park.”
On Tuesday, the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation’s Board of Directors was also named. Members include chairperson the Honorable Florence Shapiro (a former Texas senator and current Plano resident); vice chairperson Dave Scullin (president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas); Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson; Elizabeth Bull (retired former CFO at Communities Foundation of Texas); Kymberley Scalia (vice president of marketing for HALL Group); Kim Butler (executive vice president for HALL Group); and Scott Boxer, who serves on the board of directors for EnTouch Controls.
Stewart told the Frisco Enterprise that the next big step includes engaging the community to talk about what programming will look like in the park. That includes the immediate community as well as the broader north Texas area, Stewart said.
“We’ll be engaging the community, collecting that information and really helping to use that to curate how the park is activated,” Stewart said. “That’s really the next big step. We want to make this park feel welcome to everyone in our community. The first step in that is engaging everyone in our community.”
