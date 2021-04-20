For Shelley Holley, repurposing a rocket factory into a public library is rather fitting.
“After all, rockets store fuel to power the exploration of the stars,” the Frisco Library Director said Tuesday. “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination.”
Her comments preceded the “three, two, one,” that ceremoniously kicked off construction on the adaptive reuse construction project that will pave the way for Frisco’s new library location. Frisco city officials gathered with community members Tuesday to participate in a “wallbreaking” for the project.
The Frisco Community Development Corporation bought the building, formerly owned by Beal Aerospace Technologies, in 2005 for $9.3 million, corporation president Mike Barber said Tuesday.
“I would say that’s a pretty good investment for what it’s going to turn into here shortly,” Barber added.
After a 2018 feasibility study, the corporation contributed about 100,000 square feet of space for a library use, a press release stated. The space is set to be converted into 155,000 square feet for library use, including a mezzanine. The library, when complete, is slated to be the largest among North Texas suburbs and the sixth largest in Texas.
The library design includes 20 study and conference rooms, a second floor terrace and outdoor space, a press release stated. Features also include a Kid’s Club and a computer and gaming classroom.
In 2019, voters approved $62 million in bonds for the Frisco Public Library project.
“This is going to be a very Frisco library, exhibiting very 'Frisco' traits,” Assistant City Manager Henry Hill said.
That includes adaptation and evolution, he said.
Hill said the master plan adopted in 2003 called for a main central library with a minimum of four branches. But the economy and the city’s growth patterns later worked against the city’s ability to move forward with the first branch, he said.
“And we are glad, now, to see that rather than it launching into immediately establishing those branches, that really we were able to meet the needs of the community in a way that the community wanted us to meet them,” he said.
Mayor Jeff Cheney said the day was a historic one for the city.
“This is actually the city of Frisco’s biggest facilities project we have ever done as a community, so what a day,” he said.
The new library location is expected to open in the fall of 2022.
“It’s hard to believe that a building like this, what it looks like today, is going to transform into the building that you see in these pictures,” Cheney said. “It is truly remarkable, this facility is going to be the heart of Grand Park, it’s going to be right in City Hall’s shadow, and it’s just an incredible, incredible project.”
