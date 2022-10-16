Progress continues to move forward on key road construction projects in Frisco.
Construction started last week on Elm Street in Frisco’s Rail District, kicking off an infrastructure overhaul that will aim to support the downtown area.
“It’s the first phase of our three-part project here to improve the walkability of downtown,” said Jason Brodigan, assistant engineering director with the city of Frisco.
The Elm Street project involves reconstructing the roadway from 1st Street to South County Road and adding on-street parking. The project also involves installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of 5th and Elm streets.
In addition, the project will involve switching the orientation of stop signs on Elm Street.
“So right now, if you’re on Elm, you stop at every cross street,” Brodigan said. “When we do that, the cross streets will stop, and Elm will have a through movement all the way through downtown.”
Brodigan said construction on Elm Street is expected to wrap up by May 2023.
The work on Elm Street is the first of three prongs as part of a downtown master plan project that also includes eventual work on Main Street and the development of a Fourth Street pedestrian plaza.
The Frisco City Council gave the green light for Elm Street construction in August. Plans for Main Street and the plaza are currently under design.
Brodigan said plans are to go to construction for that portion of the project in 2023.
Legacy Drive
Work is also moving forward on a reconstruction project for Legacy Drive from State Highway 121 to Warren Parkway.
The $18 million project involves widening the four-lane roadway to six lanes.
Brodigan said the project is in “phase two,” with new northbound lanes having been built and the construction of new southbound lanes underway.
“Construction is going really well,” Brodigan said. “We expect to start paving those lanes in November.”
Brodigan said phase three will involve lighting, landscaping, cleanup and wrapping up the project. The project is expected to wrap up by spring 2023, he said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
