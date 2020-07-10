The Frisco City Council voted unanimously in favor of an amendment to the zoning ordinance that will extend term limits for members of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The amendment would give commissioners the chance to serve for three consecutive terms rather than two.
The recommended change comes as an effort to keep experience for a longer period of time on the commission, according to a report from the commission’s May 26 meeting. The proposed change would also make the term limits consistent with that of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation board members, according to the report.
In addition, the proposed zoning ordinance amendments state that a commissioner’s time on the commission can be extended beyond the new limits by a three-fourths vote of the City Council. The amendments also state that commissioners can be reappointed to the commission for another three terms or nine years after one year off the commission, as long as the commissioner's term had not already been extended by a three-fourths vote of the council.
One person, Roger Mudd, sent a letter to the commission members against the term limit extension.
“These term limits have been put in place with the intention of increasing participation among city residents and to help prevent any long-term bias or favoritism with developers that would not be in the public’s interest,” Mudd stated.
Mudd did not speak at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
