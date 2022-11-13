Music on Main

Frisco-based nonprofit Melody of Hope has coordinated to bring Music on Main, a monthly effort to bring performing artists to Frisco's downtown to fuel foot traffic and activity in the area. 

 Photo courtesy of Music on Main

Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Nov. 13 in and around Frisco:  

Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments