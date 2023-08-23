The Dallas Cowboys vowed that they did their homework on Sam Williams before selecting him in the NFL Draft. But the talented defensive end is once again in trouble with the law here in Frisco.
Williams was reportedly arrested on Sunday on controlled substance and weapon charges, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which notes that Frisco police arrested Williams for possession of marijuana (which is a low-level state felony) and the unlawful carrying of a weapon (which is a misdemeanor).
As a rookie late in the 2022 NFL season, Williams missed a game after he was injured in a car crash. He told a handful of different stories about what occurred, but and he was cited for reckless driving in connection with that crash. ... and for a time there was a warrant out for his arrest (in order, the police later said, simply to "contact him.'')
The Cowboys picked the Ole Miss product Williams in the second round of that 2022 NFL Draft despite character concerns that had some other teams taking him off their draft boards. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones eventually announced that the team had done enough homework on Williams' behavioral history to feel it was "satisfied'' with its evaluation.
Williams has talked of registering a 10-sack season as part of a Dallas rotation at defensive end, led by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, that figures to be among the best in the NFL. But now? This arrest will mean an investigation by the NFL, which at its discretion can lead to the suspension of Williams.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.