The Frisco City Council’s first public hearing on its proposed annual budget stayed open for approximately 10 seconds.
The hearing, the first of two scheduled by the city, yielded no citizen input.
On Aug. 10, the City Council approved setting a proposed tax rate of 44.66 cents per $100 in appraised value, the same rate adopted for the previous fiscal year.
"Compared to last year, the proposed, average tax bill will increase about $22 dollars for the entire year, or less than $2 each month," a city video on the proposed budget said.
According to the city’s draft budget, ad valorem taxes account for 52% of general fund revenue, assuming the 44.66 tax rate is used. Ad valorem taxes are also the city’s largest revenue source, the budget states.
While the rate is below the city’s calculated no-new-revenue and voter approval tax rates, an Aug. 4 letter from City Manager George Purefoy states that the recommended property tax rate will yield a 0.615% increase in revenues.
Sales taxes are projected to account for about 24% of general fund revenues in the draft budget. Sales tax receipts are expected to increase by 1% in the upcoming budget over the revised 2019-20 budget.
“This estimate is based on the decrease in activity that we are seeing in the current year, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and predicting some slight growth for FY21 receipts,” Purefoy’s letter stated.
According to the draft budget, the budget includes a consideration for increasing the stormwater fee. The increase would bring in funds for increasing costs related to stormwater issues in the city, according to Purefoy’s letter to the city council.
At the Tuesday meeting, Assistant Finance Director Jenny Hundt outlined expenditures and revenues for the Community Development and Economic Development funds in the upcoming fiscal year.
Hundt said the main projects for Community Development Fund expenditures in the upcoming fiscal year include design phases for the Northeast Community Park.
The next public hearing is scheduled for Sept.1. The City Council is slated to vote on adopting the budget, fee ordinance and tax rate Sept. 15.
