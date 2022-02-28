The Frisco police department is looking to the future when it comes to keeping entertainment districts safe, especially as Frisco continues to grow.
During the city’s annual Winter Work Session meeting, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson told city officials that crime rates for offenses like assault, sexual assault and intoxication offenses had recently seen significant reductions in The Star district. The announcement came after the department had seen some challenges in the area previously.
“What we were seeing really started in 2019 and came to a peak in early to mid 2020,” Shilson said, “and we were seeing an uptick in some assaults, sexual assaults, intoxication offenses, and really we took an aggressive response to that, providing a lot of resources to that area, in response to those, and really the common denominator was alcohol, and that was a big concern.”
In response, the department worked with property managers and businesses at The Star who agreed to hire six off-duty officers for Friday and Saturday nights, Shilson said. In addition, the department committed on-duty resources, including increased focus from the department’s deployment team, canine officers and patrol resources.
The department also partnered with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, who worked some cases related to over-serving in the area, Shilson said.
“What we saw was some significant declines in those serious offenses that I identified,” he said.
In 2020, the department responded to 185 calls for service in the area, and it responded to 186 in 2021. Despite the one-call increase, Shilson reported a 75% reduction in aggravated assaults, a 50% reduction in intoxication offenses and a 50% reduction in sexual assaults from The Star area specifically between 2020 and 2021.
Shilson highlighted the department’s deployment team as a tool to address such areas. The four-person team, who are all members of the department’s SWAT team and are bicycle certified, focus primarily on retail and entertainment districts, including The Star and the Stonebriar Mall, Shilson said.
As Frisco grows, its future includes more entertainment venues like the PGA of America headquarters and new developments downtown. That means more such areas to focus on for the Frisco Police Department, Shilson said in an interview with The Frisco Enterprise. The departments’ Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes funds for a second deployment team, and with officers and recruits currently going through training, there are hopes that the new team will be online by the end of the year.
The department has other tools to approach public safety in entertainment districts. That includes departmental redistricting as Frisco’s development changes so that personnel assignments are balanced: smaller, high-population areas with high call volumes might become one district while an undeveloped, broader part of the city with fewer calls would make up a larger district.
When the department underwent a redistricting process a few years ago, the change helped improve response times, which Shilson said is a continuous goal. Today, as the department looks at updating those districts once again, factors like geography, roadway infrastructure and the intake of new businesses and living developments are all taken into account.
“We have to deploy our resources accordingly and make sure that we’re matching the development of the city,” Shilson said.
In addition, Shilson said business relationships prove “extremely critical” as the department looks to make entertainment areas safer.
“That’s very key, because a lot of times they can direct our attention to specific issues that they’re seeing, and then we can direct their attention to specific issues that we’re seeing,” he said, “and working with the management of specific businesses, working with, like, the mall security to know where they’re having some struggles, helps us focus our attention where we need to make sure it’s focused on.”
