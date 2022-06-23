Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 98F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 10:34 am
The numbers of incidents reported by community crime map data were down during the past eight days (June 15-22) in Frisco.
There were a fewer number of major incidents, and all of the incidents reported during the June 15-22 timeframe were theft-related.
At 7 p.m. June 20, a report of burglary by breaking and entering was taken at a residence on the 10000 block of Sharps Road.
At 9:30 a.m. June 21, a report of burglary by breaking and entry was also taken at a residence on the 11900 block of Rocky Point Drive in Frisco.
Earlier in the week, a theft was reported from a residence at midnight June 17, on the 8600 block of Hickory Street.
A motor vehicle theft was reported at 6:45 p.m. June 16, from a parking lot on near the intersection of Eldorado and FM 423.
Reports of larceny (thefts of personal property) were:
- 12:25 p.m. June 15, at a residence on the 8100 block of Gaylord Parkway.
- 11 a.m. June 17, at a construction site on the 15700 and 15600 blocks of Crape Myrtle Road.
- 5 a.m. June 18, at a residence on 3000 Ohio Drive.
- 11:31 a.m. June 21, at a residence on the 14300 block of New Braunfels Drive.
- 10:20 a.m. June 22, at a residence on the 12200 block of Limestone Drive.
