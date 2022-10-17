In a video presentation released by the Cheney Group in Frisco, Jeff Cheney outlines the various housing developments planned for the Fields area of Frisco, located next to the PGA Frisco and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
The Fields overall master plan is the largest zoning project in the history of the City of Frisco. It encompasses 2,545 acres.
The Preserve - Phase 1
Nestled next to the championship course of PGA Frisco, is The Preserve, which will be a 100% custom-built home, gated and guarded community. The first phase has 232 lots, and Cheney said, "in my opinion, this will be regarded as one of the top neighborhoods really in the United States."
One of the aspects of The Preserve that makes it unique is the topography, with some residences located in the inner-ring of the development to be built into a ridge to create unique views. Those homes will be elevated 30-35 feet above the houses below. The outer ring of The Preserve will feature more traditional golf-view properties. Phase 2 of The Preserve will be located to the east of phase one, and will add an approximate 200 additional homes to the development.
Lots assignments have gone out, and 10 custom builders have been invited to build in The Preserve.
You can get the full details on The Preserve in the video above starting at the 1:17 mark.
Brookside South
This will be delivered to builds later this year. Brookside side is nestled between Panther Creek Parkway and Fields Parkway, southwest of The Preserve. The neighborhood will feature several green spaces, or "pocket parks," and have 494 lots of varying sizes.
You can learn more about Brookside South development starting at the 7:05 mark of the video posted above.
Brookside North
Brookside North will feature larger lots, and will feel similar to the Chapel Creek neighborhood in Frisco, located across from Frisco High School. Both Brookside South and North will share an alignment with the Chain of Lakes, and the wetlands area of the Fields region. Brookside will feature an amenity center overlooking the Chain of Lakes.
Overall view of Fields development
At the 11:14 mark of the video, Jeff Cheney connects the dots between all of the developments that encompass the Fields. This includes PGA Frisco and the Omni Frisco PGA Resort, the North Fields commercial development — similar to the Shop of Legacy in Plano — The Preserve and Brookside housing developments, and Fields West, which will be a mixed-use development by the same developer of Legacy West in north Plano. East of the Dallas North Tollway, the Fields will include more commercial development stretching all of the way to the University of North Texas-Frisco campus which will open in January 2023.
"There is nothing that has even been done that is ambitious as this, where you really mix a suburban-type feel, residential feel combined with incredible walking amenities, parks and open space — and also blend it with density, that you can walk to to get to some place like a Fields West… it is really going to create a really fun lifestyle," Cheney said.
The Link will be a mixed-used addition to PGA Frisco. The Link is the only commercial real estate project with direct views of the PGA Championship golf course, which will open in spring 2023, and a direct connection to the Omni Resort & Conference facility. The Link will feature a mix of retail, luxury residential, entertainment, boutique hospitality and sports-focused wellness uses.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.