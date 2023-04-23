Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of April 23:
2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day and Night
Be there for Dallas Cowboys Draft Day presented by Miller Lite, which will give football fans the opportunity to watch live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys’ first round selection, see current Dallas Cowboys players and alumni, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying games, live music and entertainment.
The Draft Day party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on April 27 with activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza including Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, kids’ activities, food and beverage offerings and more.
This event is free and open to the public and takes place from 6:30-11:45 p.m.
Festivities will continue into April 28 with the second day of Draft coverage during Draft Night Out presented by Miller Lite beginning at 6 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco.
Come out and enjoy draft coverage, live and local music, lawn games, and more. The event goes from at 6-11:45 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
While you’re there, make sure to take advantage of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Weekend Miller Lite Specials at participating restaurants in The Star District.
For more information on all 2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft events visit DallasCowboys.com/Draft.
2023 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K
The Star in Frisco will host a draft day 5K on April 29.
The event includes a 5K, kids fun run and a virtual run option.
Registration information is at this link: tinyurl.com/mu69vfue.
Frisco Uncorked by H-E-B
The fourth annual Frisco Uncorked event returns to Frisco on April 29. The event will feature 25 wineries, local restaurants, the Four Corners Brewing Co. Beer Garden, shopping with a large variety of boutiques and artisans, grape stomping competitions, culinary demonstrations lead by local chefs, activations and much more.
Ticket information is available at friscouncorked.com.
Frisco Fair 2023
The fair returns to Frisco from April 28-May 14 at Frisco Fresh Market. The fair includes rides, games and food.
More information is at friscofair.com.
'Bio-Blitz' at Grand Park
Play Frisco's Natural Resources Division and the Blackland Prairie Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists are hosting the 2023 City Nature Challenge BioBlitz with special guest Sam Kieschnick, Urban Wildlife Biologist from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
A BioBlitz is an event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time. At a BioBlitz, scientists, families, students, teachers and other community members work together to get a snapshot of an area’s biodiversity.
Smartphone technologies and apps such as iNaturalist make collecting photographs and biological information about living things easy as part of a BioBlitz. High-quality data uploaded to iNaturalist become part of the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, an open-source database used by scientists and policymakers around the world.
This event is part of the City Nature Challenge 2023! This is a global event where cities around the world participate in documenting all of the bugs, birds, plants, fungi and anything natural with iNaturalist. It’s easy to participate – any and all iNaturalist observations made in Dallas/Fort Worth between April 27–May 1 will automatically count.
Participants will be contributing to the collection of biodiversity data at one of Frisco's newest natural areas, Big Bluestem Trail at Grand Park. Meet at the parking lot located on the south side of Cotton Gin Road, directly between Legacy Drive and the Dallas North Tollway.
Wear outdoor clothing and footwear that’s best for trekking through the Texas wilderness. Pants, long sleeves, bug spray, sunscreen and waterproof footwear are highly recommended. Bring your cell phone, water and snacks.
Add your observations and see project results by visiting the iNaturalist website at inaturalist.org/projects/bioblitz-at-grand-park
