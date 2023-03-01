police lights

Raymond Earl Caraway, Jr., 27, of Dallas, was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison for manslaughter, announced Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the Brazil family, as his wife and daughters continue to grieve the loss of their loved one. Mr. Brazil was a pillar of faith and kindness in our community, and he and his family did not deserve to suffer from the careless and irresponsible actions of a drunk driver over four times the legal limit. We are grateful that this jury held him responsible to the maximum extent of the law,” stated Willis after sentencing.

frisco sentence.jpg

Raymond Earl Caraway, Jr. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments