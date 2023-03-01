Raymond Earl Caraway, Jr., 27, of Dallas, was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison for manslaughter, announced Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.
“Our deepest sympathies are with the Brazil family, as his wife and daughters continue to grieve the loss of their loved one. Mr. Brazil was a pillar of faith and kindness in our community, and he and his family did not deserve to suffer from the careless and irresponsible actions of a drunk driver over four times the legal limit. We are grateful that this jury held him responsible to the maximum extent of the law,” stated Willis after sentencing.
On May 27, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Caraway was speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit when he ran a red light at Dallas Parkway and Tennyson Parkway in the city limits of Plano. Caraway crashed his vehicle into the driver side door of Charles Brazil’s vehicle. Brazil, age 57, died on impact. Caraway attempted to run away from the scene of the crash but was pointed out by civilian witnesses to law enforcement. Officers and medical staff noted that Caraway smelled of alcohol.
Officer Xavier Badillo with the Plano Texas Police Department investigated the case. Officer Badillo had Caraway’s blood tested, which revealed a .377 blood alcohol concentration.
A jury found Caraway guilty of manslaughter, a second degree felony.
During the punishment phase of trial, the State introduced evidence that Caraway had a prior misdemeanor DWI conviction from 2018 out of Tarrant County where his blood alcohol concentration was a .25. The jury also heard that while in jail awaiting trial, Caraway showed no remorse for his actions when he stated on a recorded jail call that he “couldn’t wait to get out” of jail so he could go out and “take shots” at bars. The jury assessed punishment at 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence under the law.
Charles Brazil was a community leader in Collin County, a husband, and a father to three daughters. Brazil also served as an elder for Life-Changing Faith Christian Fellowship in Frisco.
Judge Tom Nowak presided over the case. Assistant District Attorneys Alex Haynes and Ashleigh Woodall prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Mike Smith and Laurie Gibbs, and Victim Assistance Coordinator Melissa White.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
