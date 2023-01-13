The Dallas Stars announced today that Joanne Lovato has been hired as Vice President, Marketing.
Lovato's new role will focus on audience development and ticket sales, corporate partnership activation and strategy and team coverage on the club's digital channels.
"I'm honored to be a part of this world-class organization," said Lovato. "It’s an exciting time here at the Dallas Stars. I look forward to leading our marketing team and helping take our brand to new heights while continuing to engage with our amazing fans."
Lovato joins the Stars after serving as VP of Brand Marketing for Skillz Inc., a California-based mobile games competition platform that is integrated into a number of iOS and Android games. In her role with Skillz Inc., Lovato was tasked with strategic brand development and partnership procurement to drive player consideration and acquisition. While there, she managed a pilot influencer program to help drive platform downloads and engagement.
"Acquiring exceptional talent is key to our organization's continued growth," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Joanne Lovato to the Dallas Stars team. We're confident her unique expertise will further engage our passionate fans and elevate energy around the entire franchise."
Prior to her time at Skillz Inc., Lovato was Head of Brand Marketing for the West Division of PepsiCo Beverages North America. In this role, she led an integrated team across major markets to develop locally relevant campaigns and 360 brand building initiatives for the company’s beverage portfolio. The Los Angeles native also oversaw partner marketing and activation of property and team relationships across sports leagues including venues like So-Fi Stadium and Chase Center, and organizations such as the San Francisco 49ers, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Colorado Avalanche, and the San Jose Sharks, among others.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.