Frisco ISD is looking to address its disciplinary methods after finding that a disproportionate amount of African American students who receive special education services have received out of school suspensions in the district.
The Texas Education Agency has found that the district has a significant disproportionality in its out of school suspensions for less than 10 days with African American students, Chief Student Services Officer Erin Miller said during a Dec. 14 FISD Board of Trustees meeting.
“With specific disproportionality, that is specific to students who receive Special Education services,” Miller said. “But because we are talking about discipline, our special education department and our student services department are teaming up, and we’re collaborating on how we are going to address this.”
Part of addressing the issue was reviewing the data, Miller said, which the district did by putting together a committee that met Dec. 4 that included student services, special education, curriculum & instruction, equity, diversity and inclusion, and campus administrators.
“We didn’t look at just special education,” Miller said. “We looked at discipline across the board as well, and it was determined that we do, in fact, need to revise our practices.”
Data provided by Miller from the 2019-20 school year shows that while male students make up 52% of the district population, they accounted for 77% of out-of-school suspensions assigned in the school year. While Black students made up 12% of the total district population, 40% of out-of-school suspension assignments for that year were assigned to Black students. While special education students made up 11% of the district, they accounted for 31% of out-of-school suspensions during the school year.
District data for the current academic year as of Dec. 2 tells a similar story. Males make up 51% of the district population but have accounted for 76% of out-of-school suspension assignments. Black students make up 11% of the district population and have been assigned 35% of out-of-school suspensions. 32% of out-of-school suspension assignments have gone to special education students while they make up just 11% of the district population.
District data also shows that Hispanic students have accounted for a disproportionate amount of out-of-school suspensions during both academic years.
“When we look at this data, our area of most concern would be our African American males who receive special education services,” Miller said.
District documentation states that the district will specifically look to create a behavior engagement matrix and develop training to guide campuses in the use of restorative practices and guidance for when it is appropriate to assign in-school suspensions and out-of-school suspensions.
During the meeting, Miller presented a drafted updated discipline philosophy that included using a student’s misbehavior as an opportunity to teach what is expected without judgement.
“Times have changed, and we need to change with them,” Miller said. “We need to be looking at discipline differently. So that’s our first step.”
She also presented changes to behavior management practices that included using a more proactive approach, addressing implicit bias and focusing on restorative practices.
“These are things that student services will be working on with the special education department, but this is just a start,” Miller said. “We know we have a lot of work to do, but this is really good work for kids.”
