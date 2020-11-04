Dynette Davis has been elected as Frisco ISD’s new Board of Trustee member after securing 36% of the vote for the Place 4 race, according to unofficial numbers from the district.
The candidate ran against two other contenders. Muni Janagarajan won 26% of the vote and Amit Kalra won 13%. An additional 25% of the vote went to former candidate Sean Heatley, who had dropped out of the race.
Davis secured an early lead when early voting results were released. Denton and Collin county numbers showed she had 36% of the vote at that time.
“When I saw the first set of results for Denton (County), it overwhelmed me,” Davis said Wednesday. “While I was hopeful for an amazing outcome, for a victorious outcome, I just really wasn't sure, this being the first time that local elections were placed on a presidential ballot for a Nov. 3 election.”
Davis said she felt her 15 years of experience in education resonated with voters. In addition, she said the fact that she didn’t “pick a side” during the election process probably resonated as well. She said people wanted local elections to become partisan.
“And they just simply can't be,” Davis said. “They have to be nonpartisan because (as far) as the city and the ISD are concerned, we have to ensure that we're serving all regardless of their political affiliation.”
Davis said she looked forward to sitting with members of the board and gaining an inside understanding. While she has attended board meetings over the past four years, she said, she now has the opportunity to be on the inside and “hone in” on the decisions that impact teachers and students.
Davis’s election comes in the midst of a campaign process that was supposed to end in May, but that was extended through to the Nov. 3 election date.
“It really was a lengthy process, and very time consuming and expensive,” she said. “So now transitioning from a candidate to an actual trustee, I'm eager to get started and serve the community of Frisco.”
