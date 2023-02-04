Universal Community Meeting_9.jpg

Heather Himes, a representative with Universal, answers of the question of a youth at the community meet and greet event held to allow the public to learn more about the proposed kids-centric Universal Parks & Resort planned for Frisco. The event was held Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Collin College campus in Frisco.

John McReynolds brought a measuring stick to the center stage of the Collin College Frisco Campus conference center.

“I want you to take the idea of mega parks, of huge entertainment resorts, like Universal Orlando, pull it out of your mind and throw it out,” he said to the crowd.

John McReynolds with Universal Parks & Resorts brought a measuring stick to visually show citizens attending Saturday's community meet and greet the difference of ride heights between big Universal parks with roller coasters and what is planned for Frisco, which will be a kids-centric park with attraction heights no taller than 36 inches.

