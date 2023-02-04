Heather Himes, a representative with Universal, answers of the question of a youth at the community meet and greet event held to allow the public to learn more about the proposed kids-centric Universal Parks & Resort planned for Frisco. The event was held Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Collin College campus in Frisco.
John McReynolds with Universal Parks & Resorts brought a measuring stick to visually show citizens attending Saturday's community meet and greet the difference of ride heights between big Universal parks with roller coasters and what is planned for Frisco, which will be a kids-centric park with attraction heights no taller than 36 inches.
John McReynolds brought a measuring stick to the center stage of the Collin College Frisco Campus conference center.
“I want you to take the idea of mega parks, of huge entertainment resorts, like Universal Orlando, pull it out of your mind and throw it out,” he said to the crowd.
McReynolds, the senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, pointed out the minimum height requirement for riding on rides like a Hulk-themed roller coaster — roughly 52 inches. Then he pointed out the height requirements for the target demographic of Universal's planned kids-focused theme park in Frisco — 36 inches.
“That’s the difference in what we’re talking about here. Your city staff is making sure this is what we’re targeting,” McReynolds said. “Why is that important? Because it's a different size, different mindset, different attraction base. And that’s being done intentionally, because this is the launch of an amazing world-class product that only we can do.”
There was more.
McReynolds showed video traffic pattern models for the area, too.
“The beauty of this product versus other things that might go there is the traffic is actually counter cyclical to the community traffic,” he told the crowd gathered around the stage. “So this actually perfectly compliments the capacity that your community has built into the long-range plan of your transportation network.”
He also addressed crime concerns.
“All I can say is in every jurisdiction we are in, we work incredibly closely with the police department,” McReynolds said. “We have a zero tolerance policy.”
Around the room were renderings of the proposed placement of the smaller-sized, kids-focused Universal theme park planned for the Fields development in Frisco (pending approval by the City Council). City staff and Universal representatives were on hand to answer questions from members of the community who wanted to learn more.
It was all part of a two-hour “meet and greet” event centered around the proposed Universal kids-focused theme park that was announced for Frisco on Jan. 11. The event attracted residents from around the metroplex including Celina, Irving, Carrollton and Prosper.
Celina resident Kelli Randell said she attended in order to learn about what exactly the park would bring, and whether it might be geared towards her children.
“I think it will be a good thing overall,” Randell said. “I think it’ll bring a lot of money and jobs to the area. I think it’ll be a good thing for us. Hopefully they do something like Florida and California where they have a resident discount so we can make that kind of an additional thing to do. Especially during the summer and stuff like that.”
Josh Feldman, an Irving resident, was thinking about his son while attending Saturday’s event.
“I think it’s exciting that they’ll have a park focused for younger kids, and so being a father of a one-year-old, I wanted to see what opportunities there would be for him to go out and explore and do things as a family here in DFW,” Feldman said.
He said he was also interested in seeing how many jobs the project would bring to the area.
Prosper-based parents Kenneth and Tysha Solomon also attended the event with their son in mind — their son, a teenager, would have an opportunity to get a job with the park, they said.
“He’s just really excited about it and the thought and the opportunity,” Tysha Solomon said. “So I think this is going to be great for our family, I know specifically, and we would rather see this park here than more apartments or something like office buildings.”
Kenneth Solomon added that discussions with a city representative indicated that traffic in the area would be heavier with a different use on the land.
“It’s not just going to stay a barren land forever, it’s going to be this or it’s going to be apartments or it's going to be office buildings, which are going to cause more traffic during 8 and 5 when we’re going and coming from work,” he said. “So I don’t think people are really thinking of it from that perspective.”
Frisco residents Bill and Marcie Krume, who live near the proposed park site, attended the meeting to learn more about the project and its potential impact.
“I think one of the big questions we have or have had, and there’s been some answers since all this started, is the traffic circumstance,” Bill Krume said, mentioning activity on Eldorado Parkway, Main Street and Panther Creek Parkway.
“I think it ultimately is a pretty good deal for Frisco. But they need to deal with the issues, because we came to Frisco from Dallas for reasons,” Krume said, citing good streets, a responsive government and other factors.
Lisa and Byron Keyes, who said they own an Avis Budget location in The Colony, came to the event thinking about how their business might be impacted.
“We’re still on the line,” Lisa Keyes said regarding their thoughts on the park. “We’re not saying we’re for it, we’re not saying we’re against it.”
“It’s a great concept,” Byron Keyes said, adding that he did not know it was for little children. “I feel much better. It’s not a big theme park.”
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney was one of multiple city representatives on site answering questions.
“A lot of the questions we’ve been hearing from the public are things that we were asking before we even proceeded further with it, which is, ‘Let’s talk about traffic, how it’s going to fit in, let’s talk about potential crime kinds of things,’” Cheney said. “And so (Universal) certainly alleviated a lot of our concerns, and then just walking around and hearing the questions, we’re starting to see the reaction be a lot of what council had, which is apprehensive at first, maybe a little unsure, learning more, getting to know them as a company, getting their vision, to turning to excitement. And so that has been kind of the general tone we’ve seen as people are leaving, is going from apprehensive to excited about the project.”
The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission and Frisco City Council are slated to vote on the project on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Public gets a glimpse of what's planned at proposed Universal kids-centric theme park in Frisco
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.