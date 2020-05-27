One Frisco resident will win college support this year from the Frisco-based National Videogame Museum in the form of a $1,500 scholarship.
But the application window is closing soon.
The museum is going into its third round of awarding four $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors gearing up to attend a four-year college or university and going into a videogame or technology-based field.
“We're just looking for people who are thinking a little bit outside the box,” said museum director John Hardie.
The museum currently offers four scholarships – the first is for a Frisco resident.
“It's kind of a home thing, like this is our home base,” Hardie said, “and the city of Frisco has been great to us, and we try to work with Frisco ISD whenever we can, so we thought it would be appropriate to have one category strictly for Frisco residents.”
Another scholarship is open to Texas residents. A third goes to someone graduating from a Title I school in the state. The final one, funded by self-proclaimed “STEMinist” Amie Dansby, is for women in technology. The scholarship is open to women in the U.S.
Dansby, a software developer, has been on Fox’s “LEGO Masters” show and drew attention last year when she had a microchip to control her Tesla placed in her arm. She also created the scholarship for girls in STEM at the museum.
“My idea is the scholarship will grow into something amazing and may be able to support tons of girls from all over the world writing code, in science, technology, engineering, just making amazing things and problem-solving,” Dansby said in a 2019 video about the scholarship.
Since the first year they were offered, the scholarships have won more eyes, but Hardie said there is still a good chance of winning.
“It's not like we're getting hundreds of scholarship applications,” he said. “So I encourage everybody to apply just because the odds are really good.”
Hardie said they hope to increase both the amount the scholarships offered and the number of categories available. For anyone on the fence about going into the videogame or tech industry, Hardie would tell them to apply.
“Technology in itself encompasses a lot of different things,” he said. “Doesn't necessarily have to be video games, doesn't have to be robotics. It could be maybe you did an app that's useful to something, or maybe you took some existing technology and found a way to modify it to make it better or do something else. It's a very broad thing.”
Applications are due June 1. Visit nvmusa.org/nvm-scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.