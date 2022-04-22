The Fields group announced that the developer of North Texas' Legacy West, located in north Plano, is teaming up with Hunt Realty Investments to create Fields West, a $2 billion project located within the Fields Frisco development. On its Facebook page, Fields announced that it recently signed an agreement with Marriott International to bring a 5-star The Ritz-Carlton Hotel to the project, which will be located near the Dallas North Tollway near the new PGA headquarters in north Frisco.
Fields announced that Fehmi Karahan, the developer of Legacy West, and Hunt Realty Investments is working together to build the 180-acre mixed-use project, part of Frisco's approximately 2,500-acre Fields development located in both Collin and Denton counties. According to the Fields website, the development is bound by Highway 380 to the north, Panther Creek Parkway on the south, and Preston Road to the east.
Fields announced that Fehmi Karahan, the developer of Legacy West, and Hunt Realty Investments is working together to build the 180-acre mixed-use project, part of the approximately 2,500-acre Fields development located in both Collin and Denton counties. According to the Fields website, the development is bound by Highway 380 to the north, Panther Creek Parkway on the south, and Preston Road to the east. Thursday's announcement was first reported by the Dallas Morning News.
According to the Fields website, the Fields development is being built on one of Frisco's "most coveted parcels of undeveloped land," used as a ranch by Bert Fields Jr.
The website states Fields will be home to businesses, restaurants, homes in neighbors with schools, parks and open spaces. As well as the new PGA headquarters, the University of North Texas at Frisco will also call Fields home.
You can learn more about the planned Fields interconnected villages and neighborhoods on the development's website.
