Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Dec. 11
Sounds of The Star
The Star in Frisco will host an installation of its monthly outdoor concert series from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14.
The concert, featuring Ray Johnston, is free to the public and will take place at the Tostitos Championship Plaza (9 Cowboys Way)
Music on Main
Melody of Hope will host the December iteration of its monthly Music on Main event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
The event brings musicians together with businesses in Frisco's downtown Rail District providing a multitude of tunes as visitors walk through the area and explore the district's restaurants and shops.
Music in the Chapel: Holiday Edition
The Cultural Affairs Division of Play Frisco will host a Music in the Chapel event for a holiday edition featuring American Idol runner-up Clark Beckham. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 16.
The chapel opens at 7:30 p.m. Seating limited to 100.
"The Grinch" is a Children's Theatre production directed by Bailey, an 8th-grade FISD Student. Attendees can come and support her by catching the show either at 5:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on both Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.
The showings will be at the Frisco Discovery Center - Black Box Theater (8004 N Dallas Parkway).
The Helbing Jazz Initiative is an exciting new fall program happening in the Black Box Theater that is intended to encourage, educate and embolden people of all ages through the performance and study of jazz music and the stories of the diverse people that created it.
Presented by Play Frisco’s Cultural Affairs Division, and led by renowned percussionist and instructor Stockton Helbing, this program is part concert, part workshop. Come casual and ready to learn and enjoy some cool music.
This iteration of the workshop is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Frisco Discovery Center (8004 N Dallas Parkway).
