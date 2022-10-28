FRISCO – Lake Dallas sophomore wide receiver Cameron Parma waved his hands in the air to signal that he was wide open.
With Lake Dallas facing fourth-and-goal at the Frisco Independence 6-yard line with less than one minute remaining in Thursday night’s District 3-5A Division II game at David Kuykendall Stadium, Falcons junior quarterback Cade Bortnem scanned the field before he was forced to scramble outside of the pocket as two Knights linemen attempted to chase him down.
Bortnem was able to get off the throw, but the presence of mind by Independence senior safety Christian Gibson to run in front of Parma was just enough to prevent the Lake Dallas sophomore from making the go-ahead touchdown catch.
Independence proceeded to run out the remaining 49 seconds on the game clock to escape with a 19-14 victory.
The right arm of Bortnem earned Lake Dallas that goal-to-go situation.
With less than three minutes remaining in the ballgame and the Falcons facing fourth-and-9 at their own 28, Bortnem threw a laser to senior Niki Gray on the right sideline for a 25-yard gain. One play later, Lake Dallas advanced the ball to the Independence 6 after a 41-yard completion from Bortnem to senior Evan Weinberg.
Lake Dallas had four chances at the end zone, but four straight incompletions by Bortnem on goal-to-goal situations created a turnover on downs. Independence senior quarterback Matteo Quattrin took a knee to run out the remaining time on the game clock.
With the win, Independence (8-1 overall, 4-1 district) is bound for the playoffs for the first time in three years. Lake Dallas (6-3, 2-3) lost its third straight game, but can sneak into the playoffs with a win next week over Denton.
“It’s big-time,” said Nick Stokes, Independence head coach. “They’ve had people doubting them all year long, and they’ve proven people wrong each week and they’ve done a great job.”
As the teams headed into the locker room for halftime, it was Lake Dallas that had momentum.
After the Falcons and Knights traded fourth-down defensive stops on three straight possessions midway through the second quarter, Bortnem engineered an eight-play, 57-yard drive to give Lake Dallas a 14-10 lead at halftime. Weinberg used some great footwork to haul in a 17-yard catch for a touchdown with 27 seconds left in the first half for the go-ahead score.
Bortnem finished 9-of-22 through the air for 135 yards. His favorite target was Weinberg, who caught three passes for 65 yards. Gray had four receptions for 57 yards.
Sophomore Dylan Brauchle rushed for 80 yards on eight carries, including a 59-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game to give the Falcons the early advantage.
But for as well as Lake Dallas finished the first half, the Falcons were held scoreless for the last two quarters of play. It was the second straight week that Lake Dallas has failed to score in the second half of a game. The Falcons relinquished a 20-point halftime lead in a 24-20 setback to Frisco Emerson on Oct. 21.
“They did a really good job of adjusting and taking advantage of the opportunities,” Stokes said. “In a big game like this, it’s about recognizing their players. They’re tough to defend.”
Independence, on the other hand, moved the ball well all night but had several drives stall inside Lake Dallas territory. One of those drives ended in an interception near the goal line by Falcons junior defensive back Jalen Brooks. Then, just two plays into the fourth quarter, as the Knights were inside the Falcon 10-yard line, Lake Dallas junior Riley Griffin recovered a fumble at the Falcon 5-yard line.
But the good news for the Knights going into the fourth quarter was that they only trailed the Falcons by one point. Senior kicker Nathan Alexander booted a 39-yard field goal to reduce Independence’s deficit to 14-13 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
Independence was unable to take advantage of short fields throughout the night, but with less than four minutes to go in the ballgame, the Knights took a huge risk. Facing fourth-and-7 at the Lake Dallas 27, Quattrin lofted a pass to sophomore McKenzie West for a touchdown and a 19-14 Knights lead.
“I liked the matchup right there and I knew that Matteo was going to put it up in the air for him,” Stokes said. “He made the play. He did a great job.”
Quattrin used his legs throughout the second half on scrambles outside of the pocket to get the Independence offense in a good rhythm, which led to West’s game-winner. Quattrin went for 255 yards on 25-of-35 passing for 255 yards and two scores.
