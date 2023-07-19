“Frisco is obviously just an incredible place. It's got such great leadership. And Frisco is kind of the best of the best.”
It’s the first thing Jonathan Rogers says when discussing why Rollertown Beerworks is bringing its headquarters to Frisco. He mentions that the city is home to such names as the Dallas Cowboys and the PGA of America. He mentions that there are “a lot of exciting things happening in Frisco.”
“One of the major draws for us has been the people that we've been working with in Frisco,” Rogers said. “You know, we started working with George Purefoy (former Frisco city manager) back when he was still in his role, and then working with Ben Brezina. We really had just a great level of comfort with those guys. Everybody that we've interacted with in the city has been fantastic.”
In November 2022, the city approved an agreement to bring the brewery to the site of the 2.5-acre Silo Tract property owned by the city of Frisco. The agreement included a 23-year lease on the property with options to extend the timeline and funds for construction of a facility on the property. On its website, the brewery has said the move to Frisco comes amid a need for more space.
Rollertown Beerworks partners include radio personalities Ben Rogers and Skin Wade as well as Jonathan Rogers, Ben Rogers’ brother. Rollertown partners also include former professional athletes and social media celebrities.
Rogers said the historical significance of the property was part of the site’s appeal for Rollertown — some of the company’s original investors worked at those same silos when they were growing up, he said.
“As we went down that road, we found out how important that location is for folks who have lived there for a long time,” Rogers said.
He added that the spot serves as a sort of bridge between the Toyota Stadium area and the Rail District.
According to city documentation, plans for the project also include a two-level tap and tasting room with a rooftop experience and beer garden, as well as an event lawn with artificial turf, a stage/pavilion and greenspace.
Rogers said Rollertown will be hosting live music concerts and a variety of festivals at the Frisco site. That includes homebrewing festivals all the way up to international beer festivals, he said.
“We want to celebrate those folks that are making great things,” Rogers said, “and because our space will be large enough to do it, I mean, we're going to be holding festivals there quite a bit.”
Rogers said the plan is to have 20-30 beers on tap, as well as wine and spirits. The company’s spirits program will continue to grow at the Frisco location, he said, as will the barrel-aged beer program.
“We're really, really excited about what the future brings there because, you know, since we've started, we just haven't...we haven't been able to make enough beer,” Rogers said. “So we're really excited about being able to make enough beer and then really get it out, not only in this part of DFW but across the Metroplex. We're just ecstatic.”
At the time of the public-private partnership announcement, Rollertown said it expected the design and construction process to take roughly 18-24 months.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
