Downtown discussions take center stage amid Frisco’s Leadership Exchange in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — On a Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, a collection of almost 50 Frisco representatives split off into five groups to take in the sights of a historic downtown area located roughly 834 miles away from home.
On Sept. 13, Frisco’s city leaders, city staff, school district representatives and business community members soaked up the kaleidoscope of components that make up downtown Fort Collins, Colorado. They took in the color explosion of flower beds nestled throughout the area — a product of the city’s downtown flower project. They took note of the outdoor painted piano, the murals on transformer cabinets and the activated alleyways featuring strung lights. They also got to hear about what makes the downtown area tick from the very people who help make it thrive — amid the tour, representatives from the local downtown development authority, the city’s economic health office and more were on site to give insight and answer questions.
The comprehensive tour was just one slice of a jam-packed day that made up Day 2 of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Leadership Exchange experience. This week, a delegation of local leaders guided by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce traveled to Fort Collins, Colorado for the fourth installment of its annual Leadership Exchange program. The program allows Frisco representatives to visit and learn from a city elsewhere in the country from a variety of angles. Previous years have included trips to Scottsdale, Arizona; Nashville, Tennessee; and Cary, North Carolina.
Christal Howard, interim president/CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, said the hope for the trip is to bring together a delegation of representatives with a variety of backgrounds alongside city leadership to learn from the leadership in Fort Collins.
Wednesday’s program included moments like a visit to the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, a discussion about tech transfer and retaining talent, a presentation from the President and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce as well as a Q&A panel featuring the mayors and city managers of both Frisco and Fort Collins.
“Some of the biggest takeaways were the culture that they’ve built, the culture of thinking big and looking at the possibilities, which I think very much aligns with who we are as a city,” Howard said. “Some of the discussions around innovation had infinite parallels, and I think as we move forward, we’ll be able to dig into those further, which is exciting.”
Howard said while members of the group will key into different takeaways, there is an overarching theme of main topics that are center stage for Frisco. That includes talks about downtown areas, which became a key focus Wednesday.
“And whether you’re an arts enthusiast, a small business owner, or city staff, there was something for you to take away from the conversation today,” Howard said. “And that’s the beauty of this trip, is bringing that diverse group together. When we have all our takeaways to bring back to the table, that creates a really robust recommendation for a path forward for whoever is making the decisions to come for our city.”
The experience allows attendees to absorb the essence of a community in its entirety over the course of a few days through both discussion and through tactile experiences like visiting a local discovery center, walking around the area and visiting local businesses.
“You can’t walk down a sidewalk past a painted piano and not be inspired to wonder, ‘How could we get something like this in our city?’” Howard said. “And to watch their community and their pedestrians interact with these different elements that have been so intentionally placed, it’s an idea starter for all of us, no matter what your position is. And I loved getting to sit back and watch those lightbulb moments happen for the different members of our delegation today.”
It’s a delegation that intentionally includes a mix of Frisco representation — attendees include multiple city council members, Frisco ISD board members and city of Frisco staff directors. It also includes representatives from Frisco’s business community in a variety of industries.
“And I think that really is the enormous value in this trip,” Howard said, “is that we can look at that through our own lenses and our own experiences and bring back those perspectives for the betterment of our community.”
A focus on downtowns
It’s no coincidence that Wednesday’s programming featured discussions about downtown development — Frisco is in the midst of developing its own downtown Rail District.
Currently, Frisco is in the midst of a three-pronged project designed to improve infrastructure downtown. That includes reconstruction of Elm Street and adding on-street parking spaces, which is currently underway. It also includes reconstructing Main Street, removing its on-street parking and widening sidewalks, which is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. It also includes building a plaza on 4th Street that would serve as a pedestrian connection between Elm and Main. Plans for the plaza include a stage and restrooms.
“The big point of all these trips is to always come back to Frisco with better ideas,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said Wednesday, “How can we do things that we’re working on at a higher level? How can we learn from people that have been there, done that, you know, made some mistakes or done things the right way? Fort Collins is a great example because I feel like the things that we’re looking to achieve over the next five years is what they’re the best at.”
Fort Collins’ downtown area is one of the best in the country, Cheney said, and the trip is a chance to learn what has led to the area’s success.
“So they believe in the same things that we do, which is great placemaking, and that you have to program your spaces,” Cheney said, “and they’ve done that through live music, they’ve done that through arts and culture and those are all the things that we’re really leaning into. We know those are important components to the downtown.”
The city of Frisco owns a lot of property in its downtown area, making the city a key partner and key stakeholder in how the area develops, Cheney said.
“We learned from our trip last year in Cary about how important infrastructure is and the placemaking,” he said.
Now, he said, it’s about the next step. That means thinking about things like the assets that the city of Frisco does have, how much density to allow, what building heights make sense and the area’s feel.
“So we need to make some very strategic decisions, truly, over the next couple of months,” Cheney said, adding that work will also continue with Velocity Group, a consultant hired by the city to help forge a vision for the Rail District.
“And so we’re really reinforcing some things that we thought we knew, but learning new things as well,” Cheney said.
While walking around in downtown Fort Collins, Cheney said it was the attention to detail that most stood out to him. He notes Fort Collins’ downtown flower program that brings eye-catching flower beds to the area.
“Just seeing the horticulture they do and all the flowers is just so beautiful, and it helps them create that civic pride,” Cheney said. “And that’s part of what we’re trying to do in Frisco, which is more than just the building and the placemaking, but it’s where people are like, ‘No, I’m proud of my downtown,’ or ‘I’m proud of this part of my city.’ You take ownership in it, and that’s what creates a really special community.”
Stay tuned for more Frisco Enterprise coverage of the 2023 Frisco Chamber of Commerce Leadership Exchange trip as the program continues this week.
PHOTOS: Frisco treks to Colorado for 2023 leadership exchange
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
