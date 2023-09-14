 Skip to main content
CREATING A SPECIAL COMMUNITY

Downtown discussions take center stage amid Frisco’s Leadership Exchange in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — On a Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, a collection of almost 50 Frisco representatives split off into five groups to take in the sights of a historic downtown area located roughly 834 miles away from home. 

On Sept. 13, Frisco’s city leaders, city staff, school district representatives and business community members soaked up the kaleidoscope of components that make up downtown Fort Collins, Colorado. They took in the color explosion of flower beds nestled throughout the area — a product of the city’s downtown flower project. They took note of the outdoor painted piano, the murals on transformer cabinets and the activated alleyways featuring strung lights. They also got to hear about what makes the downtown area tick from the very people who help make it thrive — amid the tour, representatives from the local downtown development authority, the city’s economic health office and more were on site to give insight and answer questions. 

The Wednesday program for the Frisco Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Exchange trip included walking tours of the iconic downtown in Fort Collins.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

An error occurred