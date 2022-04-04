Wing, one of the first providers of drone delivery service in the United States, has partnered with three Texas-based companies, Blue Bell Creameries, easyvet and Texas Health Resources, to officially launch the first commercial drone delivery service in a major U.S. metropolitan area at Frisco Station. Starting Thursday, Frisco and Little Elm residents can order a drone delivery of ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries, prescription pet medications from easyvet and first aid kits from Texas Health Resources.
Before launching publicly, Wing began community demonstrations of its drone delivery service at Frisco Station, a 242-acre, mixed-use development in Frisco, in October.
“Frisco Station is honored to be home to Wing’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery service in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Robert Folzenlogen, senior vice president of strategic development at Hillwood. “Since launching demonstrations last October in our community, Wing has formed strategic partnerships with prominent local companies to officially bring public drone delivery to tens of thousands of Frisco and Little Elm residents. Frisco Station is looking forward to building upon our partnership with Wing as it works to introduce this pioneering vision across North Texas.”
The result of a prominent partnership between The Rudman Partnership, Hillwood and VanTrust Real Estate, Frisco Station has been one of the region’s leading mixed-use developments since 2015, offering the necessary infrastructure to support emerging technologies across all nodes. Built upon the foundational pillars of Smart, Creative and Healthy, in 2017, Frisco Station developed one of the first vertiports globally, putting into place the infrastructure needed to move goods and eventually people autonomously. Additionally, announced in 2018, Frisco Station became one of the first connected communities in the nation to be constructed with AT&T’s 5G from the ground up, enabling real-time connectivity through each of its districts and its planned 30-acre programmed park system. That same year, the Frisco Transportation Management Association, organized by the city of Frisco and the Frisco Station Partnership, launched drive.ai’s autonomous vehicle pilot program to encourage connectivity between Frisco’s emerging destinations as part of a multi-mobility plan.
In preparation for the launch at Frisco Station in October 2021, Wing conducted test flights at Hillwood’s AllianceTexas Flight Test Center, a unmanned aerial systems (UAS) testing facility in Fort Worth. The Flight Test Center is one component of the larger AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ), a first-of-its-kind “do tank,” leading the nation in smart infrastructure deployment. The MIZ offers mobility visionaries in surface and air, full access to an unparalleled testing ecosystem, resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively scale and commercialize their technologies.
“This official launch into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is an important milestone for Wing and drone delivery service in the U.S.,” said Jonathan Bass, head of marketing and communications for Wing. “We are so thankful for the support of the public officials in the City of Frisco and the Town of Little Elm, our merchant partners and the partnership we have formed with Hillwood and Frisco Station for making this all possible.”
Wing will begin operations on Thursday by inviting customers in groups, ensuring every resident within range of its delivery service has a good first experience. Wing will share more information about which neighborhoods will be invited to order first and how residents can check address eligibility and place orders at wing.com/dfw. Outside of Frisco Station, Wing has also partnered with Walgreens and will launch store-to-door commercial drone delivery of health and wellness products for customers in Frisco and Little Elm on Thursday as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.