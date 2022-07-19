Ford Center at The Star
Courtesy of the city of Frisco

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced Tuesday that its 58th awards show will take place in Frisco. 

The event will take place on May 11, 2023 at the Ford Center at The Star, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments