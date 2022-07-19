The Academy of Country Music Awards announced Tuesday that its 58th awards show will take place in Frisco.
The event will take place on May 11, 2023 at the Ford Center at The Star, the world headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco.
Raj Kapoor will serve as executive producer.
Prime Video announced that the awards show will be livestreamed for a global audience in 2023 from the Ford Center.
“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside in a press release. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”
The event will serve as the first awards show to take place at the Ford Center, according to the academy.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
