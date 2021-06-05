Pelham and White

Angelia Pelham, left, and Jennifer White, right. 

Early voting results show a tight lead for Angelia Pelham in the race to garner the Place 3 spot on the Frisco City Council.

According to early voting results published at 7 p.m. Saturday by Collin and Denton counties, Pelham has won 50.08% of the votes, a slim lead over the 49.92% that opponent Jennifer White has won.

Pelham has won 4,464 votes while White has won 4,450, according to county numbers.

