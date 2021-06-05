Early voting results show a tight lead for Angelia Pelham in the race to garner the Place 3 spot on the Frisco City Council.
According to early voting results published at 7 p.m. Saturday by Collin and Denton counties, Pelham has won 50.08% of the votes, a slim lead over the 49.92% that opponent Jennifer White has won.
Pelham has won 4,464 votes while White has won 4,450, according to county numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.